Family Wealth Alliance Announces Best in Industry Awards Finalists
08/16/2018 | 03:01pm CEST
CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Family Wealth Alliance (“The Alliance”), a leading voice on trends and developments in the family office community, announced today finalists for its Best in the Industry Awards. Winners will be presented awards at the organization’s 15th Anniversary Awards Gala, being held in connection with its annual Alliance Fall Forum in Chicago at the Union League Club, October 16-18.
"Because of the role The Alliance plays within the family wealth industry, we have enjoyed a unique vantage point from which to identify the trailblazers among us,” commented Thomas R. Livergood, Family Wealth Alliance Founder and Chief Executive Officer. He added “In our 15th anniversary year, this Awards Gala is our opportunity to honor these leaders and celebrate their many contributions to our evolving industry."
The finalists listed below were nominated by their fellow industry professionals:
Accounting, CPA or Law Firm Serving Family Offices Day Pitney Handler Thayer Perkins Coie PKF O'Connor Davies
Boutique Multifamily Office (Firm) Delegate Advisors Market Street Trust Company Matter Family Office Omnia Family Wealth Vogel Consulting
Michael J. Brink Award Kreuzberger & Associates, Neil Kreuzberger Mack International, Linda Mack Tamarind Partners, Kirby Rosplock
Legacy Family Office Mack International Perkins Coie Synovus Family Asset Management The Family Business Consulting Group
Noteworthy Newcomer Fiduciary Trust Charitable O'Connor Professional Group Silicon Valley Bank The Marcus Corporation V3Limited
Innovative Investment/Asset Class 1919 Investment Counsel Ascent Private Capital Management of U.S. Bank Gresham Partners Matthews Asia PPB Capital Partners V3Limited
Outsource Solution/Provider Home Care Assistance of Greater Chicago Priester Aviation Teresa Leigh Household Risk Management Total Personal Services Administrative Group TriState Capital Bank Winston Art Group
Large Multifamily Office (Executive) Gresham Partners, Wally Head Pitcairn, Leslie Voth PKF O'Connor Davies, Gemma Leddy WE Family Offices, Maria Elena Lagomasino
Security and Risk Management Solution/ Provider AIG Black Bag Chubb Hillard Heintze KII Consulting Teresa Leigh Household Risk Management
Large Multifamily Office (Firm) Aspiriant BBR Partners Gresham Partners Pitcairn WE Family Offices
Special Industry Contribution Arabella Advisors, Eric Kessler and Bruce Boyd Ballentine Partners, Coventry Edwards-Pitt Hayman Family Office, DJ Van Keuren Grant Thornton, Bruce Benesh Lido Advisors, Greg Kushner
Lifetime Achievement Balentine, Robert Balentine J. H. McLaughlin & Co., Jamie McLaughlin Lido Advisors, Greg Kushner Market Street Trust Company, Marianne Young WE Family Offices, Maria Elena Lagomasino
The Client Experience 1919 Investment Counsel Arabella Advisors Market Street Trust Company PKF O'Connor Davies Priester Aviation The Family Business Consulting Group
Thought Leadership Chubb, Ori Ben-Yishai Hayman Family Office, DJ Van Keuren Fiduciary Trust, Jody King Pitcairn, Harold F. “Rick” Pitcairn Tamarind Partners, Kirby Rosplock Vogel Consulting, Rhona Vogel
The Family Wealth Alliance applauds all nominees, with special acknowledgement for the finalists highlighted above.
About The Family Wealth Alliance
The Family Wealth Alliance convenes family wealth firms and organizations providing specialty services that, together, serve select private families across North America. The organization also provides thought leadership via Alliance Research. For more information about thought leadership, membership and networking opportunities offered by The Alliance, please visit www.FamilyWealthAlliance.com.
Contact:
Tom Livergood, Founder and CEO Family Wealth Alliance 312-248-8820, ext. 700 Tom@FWAlliance.com