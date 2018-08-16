Family Wealth Alliance Announces Best in Industry Awards Finalists

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Family Wealth Alliance (“The Alliance”), a leading voice on trends and developments in the family office community, announced today finalists for its Best in the Industry Awards. Winners will be presented awards at the organization’s 15th Anniversary Awards Gala, being held in connection with its annual Alliance Fall Forum in Chicago at the Union League Club, October 16-18.

"Because of the role The Alliance plays within the family wealth industry, we have enjoyed a unique vantage point from which to identify the trailblazers among us,” commented Thomas R. Livergood, Family Wealth Alliance Founder and Chief Executive Officer. He added “In our 15th anniversary year, this Awards Gala is our opportunity to honor these leaders and celebrate their many contributions to our evolving industry."

The finalists listed below were nominated by their fellow industry professionals:

Accounting, CPA or Law Firm Serving Family Offices

Day Pitney

Handler Thayer

Perkins Coie

PKF O'Connor Davies Boutique Multifamily Office (Firm)

Delegate Advisors

Market Street Trust Company

Matter Family Office

Omnia Family Wealth

Vogel Consulting Boutique Multifamily Office (Executive)

Lido Advisors, Greg Kushner

Matter Family Office, Kathy Lintz

Synovus Family Asset Management, Katherine Dunlevie

Vogel Consulting, Rhona Vogel External Chief Investment Officer (Executive)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, Michael Benoit

Graystone Consulting, James Whitney

Greycourt & Co, Greg Friedman External Chief Investment Officer (Firm)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates

Graystone Consulting

Greycourt & Co.

LCG Associates

Family Counsel

1919 Investment Counsel Michael J. Brink Award

Kreuzberger & Associates, Neil Kreuzberger

Mack International, Linda Mack

Tamarind Partners, Kirby Rosplock Legacy Family Office

Mack International

Perkins Coie

Synovus Family Asset Management

The Family Business Consulting Group Noteworthy Newcomer

Fiduciary Trust Charitable

O'Connor Professional Group

Silicon Valley Bank

The Marcus Corporation

V3Limited Innovative Investment/Asset Class

1919 Investment Counsel

Ascent Private Capital Management of U.S. Bank

Gresham Partners

Matthews Asia

PPB Capital Partners

V3Limited Outsource Solution/Provider

Home Care Assistance of Greater Chicago

Priester Aviation

Teresa Leigh Household Risk Management

Total Personal Services Administrative Group

TriState Capital Bank

Winston Art Group Large Multifamily Office (Executive)

Gresham Partners, Wally Head

Pitcairn, Leslie Voth

PKF O'Connor Davies, Gemma Leddy

WE Family Offices, Maria Elena Lagomasino Security and Risk Management Solution/ Provider

AIG

Black Bag

Chubb

Hillard Heintze

KII Consulting

Teresa Leigh Household Risk Management Large Multifamily Office (Firm)

Aspiriant

BBR Partners

Gresham Partners

Pitcairn

WE Family Offices Special Industry Contribution

Arabella Advisors, Eric Kessler and Bruce Boyd

Ballentine Partners, Coventry Edwards-Pitt

Hayman Family Office, DJ Van Keuren

Grant Thornton, Bruce Benesh

Lido Advisors, Greg Kushner Lifetime Achievement

Balentine, Robert Balentine

J. H. McLaughlin & Co., Jamie McLaughlin

Lido Advisors, Greg Kushner

Market Street Trust Company, Marianne Young

WE Family Offices, Maria Elena Lagomasino Technology Solution/Provider

Datafaction

Masttro

Oakbrook Solutions

Risclarity The Client Experience

1919 Investment Counsel

Arabella Advisors

Market Street Trust Company

PKF O'Connor Davies

Priester Aviation

The Family Business Consulting Group Thought Leadership

Chubb, Ori Ben-Yishai

Hayman Family Office, DJ Van Keuren

Fiduciary Trust, Jody King

Pitcairn, Harold F. “Rick” Pitcairn

Tamarind Partners, Kirby Rosplock

Vogel Consulting, Rhona Vogel

The Family Wealth Alliance applauds all nominees, with special acknowledgement for the finalists highlighted above.



About The Family Wealth Alliance

The Family Wealth Alliance convenes family wealth firms and organizations providing specialty services that, together, serve select private families across North America. The organization also provides thought leadership via Alliance Research. For more information about thought leadership, membership and networking opportunities offered by The Alliance, please visit www.FamilyWealthAlliance.com.



