Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Family Wealth Alliance Announces Best in Industry Awards Finalists

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Family Wealth Alliance (“The Alliance”), a leading voice on trends and developments in the family office community, announced today finalists for its Best in the Industry Awards.  Winners will be presented awards at the organization’s 15th Anniversary Awards Gala, being held in connection with its annual Alliance Fall Forum in Chicago at the Union League Club, October 16-18.

"Because of the role The Alliance plays within the family wealth industry, we have enjoyed a unique vantage point from which to identify the trailblazers among us,” commented Thomas R. Livergood, Family Wealth Alliance Founder and Chief Executive Officer.  He added “In our 15th anniversary year, this Awards Gala is our opportunity to honor these leaders and celebrate their many contributions to our evolving industry."

The finalists listed below were nominated by their fellow industry professionals:

Accounting, CPA or Law Firm Serving Family Offices
Day Pitney
Handler Thayer
Perkins Coie
PKF O'Connor Davies		Boutique Multifamily Office (Firm)
Delegate Advisors
Market Street Trust Company
Matter Family Office
Omnia Family Wealth
Vogel Consulting
  
Boutique Multifamily Office (Executive)
Lido Advisors, Greg Kushner
Matter Family Office, Kathy Lintz
Synovus Family Asset Management, Katherine Dunlevie
Vogel Consulting, Rhona Vogel		External Chief Investment Officer (Executive)
DiMeo Schneider & Associates, Michael Benoit
Graystone Consulting, James Whitney
Greycourt & Co, Greg Friedman
  
External Chief Investment Officer (Firm)
DiMeo Schneider & Associates
Graystone Consulting
Greycourt & Co.
LCG Associates
Family Counsel
1919 Investment Counsel		Michael J. Brink Award
Kreuzberger & Associates, Neil Kreuzberger
Mack International, Linda Mack
Tamarind Partners, Kirby Rosplock
  
Legacy Family Office
Mack International
Perkins Coie
Synovus Family Asset Management
The Family Business Consulting Group		Noteworthy Newcomer
Fiduciary Trust Charitable
O'Connor Professional Group
Silicon Valley Bank
The Marcus Corporation
V3Limited
  
Innovative Investment/Asset Class
1919 Investment Counsel
Ascent Private Capital Management of U.S. Bank
Gresham Partners
Matthews Asia
PPB Capital Partners
V3Limited		Outsource Solution/Provider
Home Care Assistance of Greater Chicago
Priester Aviation
Teresa Leigh Household Risk Management
Total Personal Services Administrative Group
TriState Capital Bank
Winston Art Group
  
Large Multifamily Office (Executive)
Gresham Partners, Wally Head
Pitcairn, Leslie Voth
PKF O'Connor Davies, Gemma Leddy
WE Family Offices, Maria Elena Lagomasino		Security and Risk Management Solution/ Provider
AIG
Black Bag
Chubb
Hillard Heintze
KII Consulting
Teresa Leigh Household Risk Management
  
Large Multifamily Office (Firm)
Aspiriant
BBR Partners
Gresham Partners
Pitcairn
WE Family Offices		Special Industry Contribution
Arabella Advisors, Eric Kessler and Bruce Boyd
Ballentine Partners, Coventry Edwards-Pitt
Hayman Family Office, DJ Van Keuren
Grant Thornton, Bruce Benesh
Lido Advisors, Greg Kushner
  
Lifetime Achievement
Balentine, Robert Balentine
J. H. McLaughlin & Co., Jamie McLaughlin
Lido Advisors, Greg Kushner
Market Street Trust Company, Marianne Young
WE Family Offices, Maria Elena Lagomasino		Technology Solution/Provider
Datafaction
Masttro
Oakbrook Solutions
Risclarity
  
The Client Experience
1919 Investment Counsel
Arabella Advisors
Market Street Trust Company
PKF O'Connor Davies
Priester Aviation
The Family Business Consulting Group		Thought Leadership
Chubb, Ori Ben-Yishai
Hayman Family Office, DJ Van Keuren
Fiduciary Trust, Jody King
Pitcairn, Harold F. “Rick” Pitcairn
Tamarind Partners, Kirby Rosplock
Vogel Consulting, Rhona Vogel
  

The Family Wealth Alliance applauds all nominees, with special acknowledgement for the finalists highlighted above.

About The Family Wealth Alliance

The Family Wealth Alliance convenes family wealth firms and organizations providing specialty services that, together, serve select private families across North America.  The organization also provides thought leadership via Alliance Research. For more information about thought leadership, membership and networking opportunities offered by The Alliance, please visit www.FamilyWealthAlliance.com.                                                     

Contact: 

Tom Livergood, Founder and CEO
Family Wealth Alliance
312-248-8820, ext. 700
Tom@FWAlliance.com 


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:20aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
09:20aHALLADOR ENERGY CO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:20aWENDY'S CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:19aMAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : SSL selected to define next-generation secure satellite communications for the U.S. Air Force
PR
09:19aThe Judge Group Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third Party Privacy, Security and Compliance
GL
09:18aSRECO BOARD CHAIR : Saudi market presents 'unique challenges'
AQ
09:18aJACOBS ENGINEERING : wins Saudi petrochemical contract renewal
AQ
09:18a'ONE HECK OF A HAIL MARY' : 5 things Tesla car owners should know about Musk's take-private proposal
AQ
09:18aKITCHEN & BATH DESIGN NEWS : Names 2018 Kitchen & Bath Design Award Winners
BU
09:18aMANAGEENGINE : RecoveryManager Plus Adds Exchange Online Point-in-Time Restoration Capabilities
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER : BAYER : Roundup Ingredient Glyphosate Found in Breakfast Foods Aimed at Children -The Guardian
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
3H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : Interim financial report H1 2018
4DELTA AIR LINES : Trade unions unite in protest at likely new Air France KLM boss
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Rout This Year Has Wiped Out Over $175 Billion in Market Value

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.