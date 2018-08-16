Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Family of Max Gruver Files Suit Against University and Frat for Ignoring Hazing Traditions that Resulted in Son's Death

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

BATON ROUGE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2018 / Today, the parents of Maxwell (Max) Gruver, the Louisiana State University (LSU) freshman who tragically died from alcohol poisoning as a result of hazing in 2017, filed a federal lawsuit against LSU, the local and national chapters of Phi Delta Theta, the housing corporation that owns Phi Delta Theta's fraternity house at LSU, and members of the fraternity. Max's parents allege the hazing ritual that caused his death would never have taken place if LSU or Phi Delta Theta had responded appropriately to numerous complaints of hazing at Phi Delta Theta's chapter at LSU in the years before Max's death.

The Gruver family alleges in their lawsuit that LSU's and Phi Delta Theta's failure to end the tradition of hazing at the chapter was driven by a broken model of self-governance and outdated gender stereotypes about young men engaging in masculine rites of passage - in direct violation of Title IX's prohibition of sex discrimination. According to the family's Complaint, because of LSU's policy and practice of treating the hazing of male students less seriously than the hazing of female students, males participating in Greek Life face serious and substantial risks of injury and death, while female students pledging sororities do not. LSU's policy and practice meant that a sorority accused of hazing its pledges by making them sing songs and do sit-ups and putting whipped cream, syrup and eggs in their hair was given "Total Probation" by LSU - the most severe sanction LSU can impose, short of rescinding its recognition of the sorority - while Phi Delt's chapter, which admitted to hazing in 2016, was only placed on interim suspension for a month.

"We refuse to accept that the events that caused Max's death can be explained away as 'boys being boys,'" said Mr. and Mrs. Gruver in a statement. "That notion is deeply offensive and wrong-headed. LSU and Phi Delt knew dangerous hazing was taking place at Phi Delt's LSU chapter for years, yet they continued to allow the chapter and its members to investigate and police themselves. This inaction allowed dangerous hazing traditions at the chapter to persist. We've lost Max as result of those hazing traditions, and his loss has created a devastating impact that reaches not just us, but Max's siblings, family, friends and all who knew him. Until institutions and national fraternities begin treating the hazing of young men as the serious offense that is, with real consequences for members and local chapters that engage in it, hazing and other dangerous misconduct at fraternities will continue. And each year, more families like ours will have to suffer through these horrific tragedies."

"Every year, and for decades, young men have died or suffered traumatic injuries pledging fraternities that are dangerous, yet glowingly promoted with false and misleading information by the partnerships between fraternities and universities," said Douglas Fierberg, legal counsel for the Gruver family. "A central purpose of this lawsuit is to compel LSU, Phi Delta Theta and other universities to eliminate dangerous hazing traditions, end the killing of young men, and stop lying to students and families who have the right to know information that may save lives

View the lawsuit here.

To learn more about this case and the Gruver's fight to stop hazing, please visit The Max Gruver Foundation.

SOURCE: The Max Gruver Foundation


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:29pMylan's Trademark Application for "? MYTEST" Filed
AQ
11:29pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Patent Application Titled "Semiconductor Device And Method Of Fabricating The Same" Published Online (USPTO 20180219094)
AQ
11:29pNIDEC : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Rotary Drive Apparatus", for Approval (USPTO 20180217373)
AQ
11:28pUMICORE : Patent Issued for Lithium Cobalt Oxide Based Compounds With A Cubic Secondary Phase (USPTO 10,044,035)
AQ
11:28pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "3d Projection System", for Approval (USPTO 20180217490)
AQ
11:28pHMT : Explain why CBI probe not be ordered into land row; Karnataka High Court asks HMT Limited
AQ
11:28pTESLA : IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tesla, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm
AC
11:27pSYSTEM RESEARCH : Researchers at Aarhus University Target Neuroscience (EEG discrimination of perceptually similar tastes)
AQ
11:27pCALIFORNIA VIRTUAL ACADEMY @ SAN JOAQUIN : Welcomes Students for 2018-19 School Year
BU
11:25pEASTSIDE DISTILLING : Arizona Becomes 28th State in Which Redneck Riviera Whiskey is Available
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER : BAYER : Roundup Ingredient Glyphosate Found in Breakfast Foods Aimed at Children -The Guardian
2WAL-MART STORES : Walmart posts biggest U.S. sales rise in a decade, shares soar
3GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
4ATLANTIA : THE LATEST: Company responsible for bridge pledges action
5H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : Interim financial report H1 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.