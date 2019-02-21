Log in
Famous Crypto Exchange CoinAll Launches OTC Trading Desk

02/21/2019 | 11:30am EST

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinAll has launched an Over-the-Counter (OTC) trading desk for digital assets.

The news was announced on Tuesday by CoinAll, which was known as a spot trading exchange. At the very beginning of OTC business, CoinAll OTC trading desk supports Vietnamese Dong (VND), while other fiats including Great Britain Pound (GBP), Thai Baht (THB), and the Russian ruble (RUB) are also on the way.

"Safety and speed are the biggest highlights," said Katherine Deng, the general manager of CoinAll. "CoinAll will verify merchants and secure your trades with 24 hours round the clock customer service, leaving no effort to guarantee the trading safety."

As for speed, the platform service merchants will complete an order instantly by using an AI technology based matching system.

At this time, CoinAll is closely cooperating with OKEx, one of the biggest exchanges in the world. According to the announcement, CoinAll shares the high liquidity offered by OKEx, which means when users place an order on CoinAll, the users of OKEx will see the order as well.

Furthermore, users can place orders of prices based on the OK index (weighted average of the top 4 exchanges' prices) or their own price. The price they place/see will be the exact price they get/pay; CoinAll charges no transaction fees.

Recently, several leading exchanges have launched OTC desk in order to allow investors to buy crypto currencies more easily, improving the service quality. Katherine said, "It's a beginning to support VND. More fiats will be supported on CoinAll in the near future, to improve user experience for our global users."

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/famous-crypto-exchange-coinall-launches-otc-trading-desk-300799789.html

SOURCE CoinAll


© PRNewswire 2019
