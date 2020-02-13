Fan-Favorite Craft Beer BBQ Collection Expands with Voodoo Ranger IPA Beer Brat

Niman Ranch and New Belgium Brewing Debut Mango Habanero Bratwurst Sausage Made with Award-Winning India Pale Ale

Building off the success of the Fat Tire BBQ Collection, Niman Ranch and New Belgium Brewing have debuted the bold and spicy Voodoo Ranger Mango Habanero IPA Beer Bratwurst, now available in select Whole Foods Markets and specialty grocers across the country. The new brat combines Niman Ranch’s Certified Humane pork, raised sustainably with no antibiotics—ever, with Voodoo Ranger India Pale Ale, the fastest growing IPA brand among its peers in the nation.

The new Voodoo Ranger Brats are sure to be a favorite for those who love a good kick and the perfect combination of spicy heat balanced with cool sweetness. The daring new blend gets its heat from the bold spice of habanero pepper balanced with Mosaic and Amarillo hops from the premium IPA, creating a fresh, clean and perfectly elevated brat.

“The response to the new Voodoo Ranger Brats has been overwhelming so far,” said Kay Cornelius, Vice President at Niman Ranch. “These flavors are so fun and daring, and the Voodoo Ranger packaging with their iconic mascot jumps off the shelf. This is the prize of every barbecue, tailgate or any occasion where you want to serve something fresh and new.”

New Belgium and Niman Ranch are both innovators that have reshaped their industries, seeing an unmet need for craft products to cater to a new generation of consumers who are concerned with sustainability and quality flavors. Both companies have humble beginnings—with the New Belgium founders brewing beer in their basement and Niman Ranch plotting business plans in the farm field. Today, both have found themselves at the top of their respective sectors thanks to their unwavering commitment to their values and high-quality products. It was only natural that the two brands partnered on the new Niman Ranch BBQ Collection, first with their Fat Tire line and now with the Voodoo Ranger IPA Beer Brats.

“Our collaboration with Niman Ranch has been a great fit, starting with the successful launch of the Fat Tire BBQ line last fall, and we are thrilled to expand our partnership with the Voodoo Ranger brat,” said Leah Pilcer, Director of Communications and PR for New Belgium Brewing, a B-Corp certified business committed to environmental sustainability.

The Voodoo Ranger Mango Habanero Beer Brats are now available at 340 Whole Foods Markets across the country as well as at Nugget Markets, serving the greater Sacramento metropolitan area.

Niman Ranch is the largest farmer and rancher network in the Western Hemisphere to be 100 percent third-party-certified under the Certified Humane® program. Their community of more than 740 small, independent U.S. family farmers and ranchers adhere to some of the strictest animal welfare protocols in the industry, raising their livestock humanely and sustainability with no antibiotics or added hormones—ever. Follow Niman Ranch on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

New Belgium Brewing is recognized as a leader in sustainability and social responsibility. Founded in 1991 in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company expanded to Asheville, North Carolina in 2016 and Denver, Colorado in 2018 and is now the 4th largest craft brewery in the U.S. Dedicated to proving that business can be a force for good, New Belgium is a Certified B Corp and was the first brewery to join 1% for the Planet. The brewery has donated over $26 million to charitable causes since 1991. New Belgium is famous for its flagship beer, Fat Tire Amber Ale, along with year-round favorites like Voodoo Ranger IPA, Mural Agua Fresca Cerveza, and La Folie Sour Brown Ale; as well as an award-winning wood-aged sour program and innovative limited release beers. To learn more about the full product lineup and New Belgium’s Human Powered Business model, visit NewBelgium.com.

