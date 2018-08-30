Fan Travel and Ticket Packages for the NFL International Series Are On-Sale From On Location Experiences

On Location Experiences (“On Location” or “OLE”), the official
hospitality partner of the National Football League (“NFL” or “The
League”), today announced that Official Fan Travel and Ticket Packages
for the NFL International Series hosted in London and Mexico City are
now available for purchase at www.nflonlocation.com.
Only with On Location guests will be able to follow their favorite teams
abroad for an incredible weekend packed with sightseeing, premium
parties and of course football. OLE is a one-stop planning solution for
football fans and bucket-listers alike looking for the ultimate NFL
London or Mexico City experience. Official Fan Travel Packages include:
game tickets, hotel accommodations, pre-game parties with NFL Legends,
guided city tours, and more!
“Travelling to watch your favorite team play in either London or Mexico
City is a trip every fan should have on their bucket list,” said John
Collins, CEO of On Location Experience. “At On Location, we make it our
mission to provide our clients with only the best services. Through our
direct partnership with the NFL, we are able to get our clients closer
to the game and offer unique experiences that make these
once-in-a-lifetime events unforgettable.”
NFL London Games Tickets & Experiences
For the 12th consecutive year, the NFL will be travelling
across the pond to Wembley Stadium in the London. For three weekends in
October, the Seattle Seahawks will play the Oakland Raiders, followed by
the Tennessee Titans taking on the Los Angeles Chargers and the
Philadelphia Eagles facing Jacksonville Jaguars one week later.
On Location offers its guests a one-of-a-kind experience to see the best
of what London has to offer. From double-decker bus tours to stunning
360-degree views from the London Eye, guests will get to explore the
historic city of London with fellow fans. Some NFL London ticket
packages also include a private dinner cruise down the River Thames with
NFL Legends, sailing past the Houses of Parliament, Tower Bridge and
Shakespeare’s Globe. On gameday, fans will enjoy an exclusive pre-game
party with premium food and beverages before heading to their seats and
watching the kickoff.
NFL Mexico City Games Tickets & Experiences
When the Kansas City Chiefs play the Los Angeles Rams at world famous
Estadio Azteca, On Location clients will get to experience the sights,
cuisine and culture of historic Mexico City. Many NFL Mexico City ticket
packages from On Location include hotel accommodations, transportation,
a pregame “fiesta” with NFL Legends and all-inclusive food and
beverages, live music & entertainment and much more!
With On Location, fans will get the chance to take a guided tour of the
ancient Teotihuacan Pyramids and learn more about the rich Aztec
culture. In addition, fans will be able to attend Fan Fest, a festival
to celebrate the NFL International Series alongside fans and sports
enthusiasts at the Zocalo, in the heart of Mexico City.
On game day, expect access to the Official NFL Pregame Party with
all-inclusive food and beverages, NFL Legends appearances, and more!
Book your international NFL experience today!
More information on available packages can be found on OLE’s website www.nflonlocation.com
To follow On Location Experiences on social channels:
Twitter: @NFLOnLocation
Instagram: @NFLOnLocation
Facebook:
NFLOnLocation
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/on-location-experiences
About On Location Experiences
On Location Experiences is a leader in premium experiential hospitality
business, establishing a new industry standard to serve iconic rights
holders with extensive experience in ticketing, curated hospitality,
live event production and travel management in the worlds of sports and
entertainment. On Location is a partner to over 150 rights holders
including the NFL, NCAA, the PGA of America and the United States Tennis
Association, and provides unrivaled official access for both corporate
clients and fans looking for immersive experiences at marquee events
including the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl, NFL Draft, NCAA Final Four, PGA of
America events, numerous College Football Bowl Games and the Tennis
Majors.
On Location's operations include: Anthony Travel, the nation's largest
provider of collegiate sports travel management services; CID
Entertainment, a hospitality leader in the live music and festival
industry; Kreate Inc, a full service live creative concept and
production firm with a focus on the customer experience; Nomadic
Entertainment, which creates exclusive music and high-end nightlife
experiences; PrimeSport, a leader in providing direct access to some of
the biggest events in sports and entertainment; Steve Furgal's
International Tennis Tours, a leader in developing world-class tennis
experiences for more than 40 years;
On Location Experiences is a privately held company, owned by RedBird
Capital Partners, Bruin Sports Capital, 32 Equity and the Carlyle Group.
For more information about On Location Experiences, please visit www.onlocationexp.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005459/en/