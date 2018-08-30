Fan Travel and Ticket Packages for the NFL International Series Are On-Sale From On Location Experiences

The Seattle Seahawks will play the Oakland Raiders at Wembley Stadium on October 14

The Tennessee Titans will play the Los Angeles Chargers at Wembley Stadium on October 21

The Philadelphia Eagles will play the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on October 28

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Los Angeles Rams at Estadio Azteca on November 19

On Location Experiences (“On Location” or “OLE”), the official hospitality partner of the National Football League (“NFL” or “The League”), today announced that Official Fan Travel and Ticket Packages for the NFL International Series hosted in London and Mexico City are now available for purchase at www.nflonlocation.com.

Only with On Location guests will be able to follow their favorite teams abroad for an incredible weekend packed with sightseeing, premium parties and of course football. OLE is a one-stop planning solution for football fans and bucket-listers alike looking for the ultimate NFL London or Mexico City experience. Official Fan Travel Packages include: game tickets, hotel accommodations, pre-game parties with NFL Legends, guided city tours, and more!

“Travelling to watch your favorite team play in either London or Mexico City is a trip every fan should have on their bucket list,” said John Collins, CEO of On Location Experience. “At On Location, we make it our mission to provide our clients with only the best services. Through our direct partnership with the NFL, we are able to get our clients closer to the game and offer unique experiences that make these once-in-a-lifetime events unforgettable.”

NFL London Games Tickets & Experiences

On Location offers its guests a one-of-a-kind experience to see the best of what London has to offer. From double-decker bus tours to stunning 360-degree views from the London Eye, guests will get to explore the historic city of London with fellow fans. Some NFL London ticket packages also include a private dinner cruise down the River Thames with NFL Legends, sailing past the Houses of Parliament, Tower Bridge and Shakespeare’s Globe. On gameday, fans will enjoy an exclusive pre-game party with premium food and beverages before heading to their seats and watching the kickoff.

NFL Mexico City Games Tickets & Experiences

When the Kansas City Chiefs play the Los Angeles Rams at world famous Estadio Azteca, On Location clients will get to experience the sights, cuisine and culture of historic Mexico City. Many NFL Mexico City ticket packages from On Location include hotel accommodations, transportation, a pregame “fiesta” with NFL Legends and all-inclusive food and beverages, live music & entertainment and much more!

With On Location, fans will get the chance to take a guided tour of the ancient Teotihuacan Pyramids and learn more about the rich Aztec culture. In addition, fans will be able to attend Fan Fest, a festival to celebrate the NFL International Series alongside fans and sports enthusiasts at the Zocalo, in the heart of Mexico City.

On game day, expect access to the Official NFL Pregame Party with all-inclusive food and beverages, NFL Legends appearances, and more!

About On Location Experiences

On Location Experiences is a leader in premium experiential hospitality business, establishing a new industry standard to serve iconic rights holders with extensive experience in ticketing, curated hospitality, live event production and travel management in the worlds of sports and entertainment. On Location is a partner to over 150 rights holders including the NFL, NCAA, the PGA of America and the United States Tennis Association, and provides unrivaled official access for both corporate clients and fans looking for immersive experiences at marquee events including the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl, NFL Draft, NCAA Final Four, PGA of America events, numerous College Football Bowl Games and the Tennis Majors.

On Location's operations include: Anthony Travel, the nation's largest provider of collegiate sports travel management services; CID Entertainment, a hospitality leader in the live music and festival industry; Kreate Inc, a full service live creative concept and production firm with a focus on the customer experience; Nomadic Entertainment, which creates exclusive music and high-end nightlife experiences; PrimeSport, a leader in providing direct access to some of the biggest events in sports and entertainment; Steve Furgal's International Tennis Tours, a leader in developing world-class tennis experiences for more than 40 years;

On Location Experiences is a privately held company, owned by RedBird Capital Partners, Bruin Sports Capital, 32 Equity and the Carlyle Group. For more information about On Location Experiences, please visit www.onlocationexp.com.

