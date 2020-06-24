FanDuel Group : Doubles Down With Stand-Alone Casino App in Pennsylvania

FanDuel Casino Launches on iOS and Android

FanDuel Group announced today the official launch of their first FanDuel branded, standalone FanDuel Casino app in Pennsylvania for iOS and Android users. FanDuel Casino was initially offered exclusively within the FanDuel Sportsbook app in PA in partnership with Valley Forge Casino and Boyd Gaming. With the addition of the FanDuel Casino app, casino players living in or visiting Pennsylvania now have a dedicated online casino experience that is secure, legal, and fully regulated. New casino players can either sign up for an account or use their existing FanDuel Sportsbook account to login and play.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200624005543/en/

FanDuel Casino Launches on iOS and Android in Pennsylvania (Photo: Business Wire)

The standalone FanDuel Casino app will eventually have an expanded game library and at launch will feature some of the most popular and recognized table games and slots for customers to enjoy, including fan favorites like Blackjack, Roulette, and Video Poker, as well as incredible slots like Divine Fortune© and Wheel of Fortune™ Extreme Spin Edition.** FanDuel Casino makes it secure and simple to cash out winnings, and players will receive the same customer support, convenience, safety, and security that customers have come to expect from FanDuel. FanDuel Casino will still be available inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app, and customers that already have a FanDuel Sportsbook account can use the same login for the FanDuel Casino app.

“Pennsylvania is a really exciting state for us as it represents the first state where we’ve introduced FanDuel Casino alongside our FanDuel Sportsbook product,” said Jesse Chemtob, GM Casino, FanDuel Group. “We’ve seen great engagement and interest with our FanDuel Casino product amongst our sportsbook customers to date and we view this product evolution as a natural next step to provide a full-service gaming experience to our Pennsylvania customers.”

New FanDuel Casino players can play their first day on the app risk-free up to $200.* FanDuel Casino will refund any losses up to $200 during the first 24 hours of placing their first casino wager (losses refunded as casino site credit).

FanDuel Casino is available today for download on iOS and Android.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800 GAMBLER. Must be 21+ and present in PA.

Eligibility Restrictions Apply.* Divine Fortune = © 2020 NetEnt Product Services Limited; Wheel of Fortune = TM & © 2020 Califon Productions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. © 2020 IGT. All rights reserved.**

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Betfair US, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across 45 states and 8.5 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

About Valley Forge Casino Resort

As the region’s only full-amenity gaming resort, Valley Forge Casino Resort features a 35,000 square-foot gaming floor with 850 slot machines and 45 table games, plus 100,000 square feet of meeting, conference and banquet facilities and two luxury hotel towers. The Radisson Tower has 325 recently remodeled rooms while the Casino Tower offers over 150 completely renovated rooms in the heart of the action. The property also presents six dining options, live entertainment and an exciting nightlife scene. Every Valley Forge employee is dedicated to a culture of impeccable service that is conceived, nurtured and supported by the theme “The House Is Yours.” This unique hospitality experience is located conveniently on the Main Line, just two miles from the King of Prussia Mall and easily accessible from Philadelphia and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. For more information, visit www.vfcasino.com , on Facebook and Twitter (@VFCasinoResort). Valley Forge Casino Resort is a property of Boyd Gaming.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200624005543/en/