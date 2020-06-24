Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FanDuel Group : Doubles Down With Stand-Alone Casino App in Pennsylvania

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/24/2020 | 10:31am EDT

FanDuel Casino Launches on iOS and Android

FanDuel Group announced today the official launch of their first FanDuel branded, standalone FanDuel Casino app in Pennsylvania for iOS and Android users. FanDuel Casino was initially offered exclusively within the FanDuel Sportsbook app in PA in partnership with Valley Forge Casino and Boyd Gaming. With the addition of the FanDuel Casino app, casino players living in or visiting Pennsylvania now have a dedicated online casino experience that is secure, legal, and fully regulated. New casino players can either sign up for an account or use their existing FanDuel Sportsbook account to login and play.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200624005543/en/

FanDuel Casino Launches on iOS and Android in Pennsylvania (Photo: Business Wire)

FanDuel Casino Launches on iOS and Android in Pennsylvania (Photo: Business Wire)

The standalone FanDuel Casino app will eventually have an expanded game library and at launch will feature some of the most popular and recognized table games and slots for customers to enjoy, including fan favorites like Blackjack, Roulette, and Video Poker, as well as incredible slots like Divine Fortune© and Wheel of Fortune™ Extreme Spin Edition.** FanDuel Casino makes it secure and simple to cash out winnings, and players will receive the same customer support, convenience, safety, and security that customers have come to expect from FanDuel. FanDuel Casino will still be available inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app, and customers that already have a FanDuel Sportsbook account can use the same login for the FanDuel Casino app.

“Pennsylvania is a really exciting state for us as it represents the first state where we’ve introduced FanDuel Casino alongside our FanDuel Sportsbook product,” said Jesse Chemtob, GM Casino, FanDuel Group. “We’ve seen great engagement and interest with our FanDuel Casino product amongst our sportsbook customers to date and we view this product evolution as a natural next step to provide a full-service gaming experience to our Pennsylvania customers.”

New FanDuel Casino players can play their first day on the app risk-free up to $200.* FanDuel Casino will refund any losses up to $200 during the first 24 hours of placing their first casino wager (losses refunded as casino site credit).

FanDuel Casino is available today for download on iOS and Android.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800 GAMBLER. Must be 21+ and present in PA.

Eligibility Restrictions Apply.* Divine Fortune = © 2020 NetEnt Product Services Limited; Wheel of Fortune = TM & © 2020 Califon Productions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. © 2020 IGT. All rights reserved.**

About FanDuel Group
FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Betfair US, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across 45 states and 8.5 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

About Boyd Gaming
Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

About Valley Forge Casino Resort
As the region’s only full-amenity gaming resort, Valley Forge Casino Resort features a 35,000 square-foot gaming floor with 850 slot machines and 45 table games, plus 100,000 square feet of meeting, conference and banquet facilities and two luxury hotel towers. The Radisson Tower has 325 recently remodeled rooms while the Casino Tower offers over 150 completely renovated rooms in the heart of the action. The property also presents six dining options, live entertainment and an exciting nightlife scene. Every Valley Forge employee is dedicated to a culture of impeccable service that is conceived, nurtured and supported by the theme “The House Is Yours.” This unique hospitality experience is located conveniently on the Main Line, just two miles from the King of Prussia Mall and easily accessible from Philadelphia and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. For more information, visit www.vfcasino.com , on Facebook and Twitter (@VFCasinoResort). Valley Forge Casino Resort is a property of Boyd Gaming.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:45aFederally Funded Research to Study, Improve Houston Wastewater System's Resilience
BU
10:45aSIXT SE : SIXT confirms expectations for continued business development in 2020 at its Annual General Meeting, but points to considerable uncertainties due to COVID-19
EQ
10:44aCloud Providers Evaluating Multi-Vendor Solutions for 400 Gbps Connectivity, According to 650 Group
GL
10:44aSeward & Kissel Survey Finds New York Investment Managers Bullish on Return to Office in 2020
BU
10:39aELBIT : Announces Receipt of Anticipated Notice From NASDAQ Resulting From a Previously Announced Resignation of an Independent Director
PR
10:35aCATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:35aVPE WERTPAPIERHANDELSBANK : Change in the Board of Managing Directors
EQ
10:35aSALZGITTER AG : Salzgitter AG agrees feasibility study for the direct reduction of iron ore at Wilhelmshaven, Lower Saxony
EQ
10:34aSouth Africa Warns of Debt Crisis Amid Record Deficit
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Lenders Magnify Wirecard Shock -- WSJ
2DAX : Philippines launches investigation into Wirecard's phantom billions
3GOLD : Equities sink, gold rises on fears of pandemic wave
4NETENT AB (PUBL) : NETENT PUBL : Statement by the board of directors of NetEnt in relation to the public offer..
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. : Italy approves guarantees for ?6.3 billion loan to Fiat Chrysler - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group