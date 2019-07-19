FanDuel Group : and Tioga Downs Make Sports Betting History in New York

FanDuel To Open Its First Sportsbook in New York State

Today, FanDuel Group announced the grand opening of the company’s first retail sportsbook in New York State, located at Tioga Downs Casino Resort in Nichols, New York. The FanDuel Sportsbook will open to the public on Friday, July 19 at 2:30 PM ET, with New York Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo from NY District 123rd making the ceremonial first bet as part of a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“As we continue to expand our sportsbook operations across the U.S. the opening of our FanDuel Sportsbook at Tioga Downs Casino Resort is a history-making moment for the FanDuel Group,” said Keith Wall, Vice President Commercial Retail, FanDuel Group. “Jeff Gural has been an incredible partner in New Jersey, and joining forces with him and the team at Tioga Downs allows us to bring sports betting to New York sports fans while delivering new jobs and tax revenue to the Empire State.”

Tioga Downs’ sports betting retail location is one of four upstate New York casinos permitted to offer sports betting in the state of New York.

"Our partnership with FanDuel at the Meadowlands has surpassed expectations,” said Jeff Gural, Chairman of American Racing and Entertainment. “Now that legislation in New York has been passed, we look forward to bringing the fun and excitement of wagering on sports to the Upstate region."

FanDuel’s new 2,600 square foot sports betting retail location will be conveniently located near the main entrance of the Tioga Downs Casino. The FanDuel Sportsbook will feature eight betting windows, 27 video displays including a large video wall, 14 self service betting kiosks from IGTPlayDigital, three sports tickers, 12 lounge seats, seven high tables, two drink rails, and seating for more than 50 customers. FanDuel will provide its first class risk and trading platform and manage the location in partnership with Tioga Downs Casino Resort and will leverage IGT PlayDigital’s retail sports betting technology. The FanDuel Sportsbook will feature bets on all major U.S. sports, including professional baseball, soccer, football, basketball, golf, boxing, motorsports racing, and more.

The FanDuel Sportsbook at Tioga Downs Casino Resort marks FanDuel Group’s fourth retail operation. The company opened the first-ever FanDuel Sportsbook located at New Meadowlands Racetrack last July, followed by a location at The Greenbrier in West Virginia last fall and most recently at the Valley Forge Casino Resort in Pennsylvania.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Betfair US, DRAFT, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across 45 states and 8 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

About Tioga Downs:

Tioga Downs, which opened in 2006, and expanded to Tioga Downs Casino Resort in December 2016, offers live harness racing, casino gaming, dining, golf, indoor and outdoor live entertainment, and more. Jeff Gural owns Tioga Downs Casino Resort in Nichols, New York as well as Vernon Downs in Vernon, New York. Since opening the new resort in December 2016, Tioga Downs has expanded its gaming offerings to include 892 slot machines, 28 table games, and a 6-table poker room. The Tioga Downs Casino Resort Hotel spans six stories and boasts 160 rooms, an events center, a full-service AgeLess SPA, an indoor saltwater pool and Jacuzzi hot tub, an arcade, and a fitness room, as well as many other exciting amenities in season such as, an outdoor saltwater pool and Jacuzzi complete with Cabanas and a private Cabana bar (for hotel guests), an outdoor waterslide and plunge pool, and a full 18-hole Tioga Golf Course located just minutes down the road. The resort also offers a wide variety of food outlets including their famous County Fair Buffet, Virgil’s Real BBQ, and P.J. Clarke’s, among others. Tioga Downs and Vernon Downs have created more than 1,000 family-sustaining jobs and donated millions to nonprofit organizations. For more information on Tioga Downs Casino Resort, please visit www.tiogadowns.com.

