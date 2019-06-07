FanDuel : Will Donate to the Women's Sports Foundation for Every Goal Scored by Team USA

The Women's World Cup kicks off today, and FanDuel is going all in to
celebrate this year's tournament and the biggest international sporting
event of the summer. The company announced today that for the first time
it is offering a range of fantasy contests for the Women's World Cup.
FanDuel will also contribute $1,000 to the Women’s Sports Foundation
(WSF) for every goal Team USA scores during the tournament, in addition
to a $10,000 initial donation. WSF is a powerful voice, catalyst and
convener dedicated to ensuring all girls and women have equal access to
sports and physical activity, and the tremendous life-long benefits they
provide.
To celebrate the Women's World Cup and Team USA, FanDuel is partnering
with Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles two-time Pro Bowl tight end and
husband of U.S. Women's National Soccer Team superstar Julie Ertz. Ertz
will be entering several daily fantasy contests on FanDuel throughout
the tournament. To compete against Ertz on the opening day of the World
Cup, go to the following contest link: https://www.fanduel.com/games/35894/contests/35894-227475918/enter
Now available via the FanDuel app and FanDuel.com, FanDuel is offering a
brand new soccer game style where users can pick seven players (four
forwards/midfielders, two defenders and one goalkeeper) with a $100
salary cap. The company will also have a single-game contest each day of
the tournament, highlighting a marquee matchup, including every time
Team USA plays.
“When the USWNT won the World Cup title in 2015, it was a historic
sporting event and a breakthrough moment for women's soccer and female
athletics,” said Andy Giancamilli, Managing Director, FanDuel. "We're
excited to see what this year's tournament has in store and are proud to
support women's sports and be the Women's World Cup fantasy leader."
“Our Foundation is pleased to partner with organizations who, like us,
want to empower girls and women to reach their potential in sport and in
life,” said Dr. Deborah Antione, CEO of the Women’s Sports Foundation.
“As FanDuel’s exclusive charity partner for the Women’s World Cup
tournament, we’re grateful to receive the proceeds from goals scored.
What a great added benefit for cheering on team USA!”
In celebration of the biggest event of the summer, FanDuel will be
running a “Team USA Final Freeplay” promotion for its customers. For
every goal Team USA scores throughout the tournament, we're adding $1K
to the prize pool. Simply enter a Women's World Cup Contest, and for
every day you enter, you'll get an entry into the free play for the
Women's World Cup Final – whether Team USA makes it to the finals or
not. More details here: https://www.fanduel.com/team-usa-free-play
