FanDuel : Will Donate to the Women's Sports Foundation for Every Goal Scored by Team USA

06/07/2019 | 10:16am EDT

FanDuel Partners with Zach Ertz to Cheer On Team USA for Women’s World Cup

The Women's World Cup kicks off today, and FanDuel is going all in to celebrate this year's tournament and the biggest international sporting event of the summer. The company announced today that for the first time it is offering a range of fantasy contests for the Women's World Cup. FanDuel will also contribute $1,000 to the Women’s Sports Foundation (WSF) for every goal Team USA scores during the tournament, in addition to a $10,000 initial donation. WSF is a powerful voice, catalyst and convener dedicated to ensuring all girls and women have equal access to sports and physical activity, and the tremendous life-long benefits they provide.

To celebrate the Women's World Cup and Team USA, FanDuel is partnering with Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles two-time Pro Bowl tight end and husband of U.S. Women's National Soccer Team superstar Julie Ertz. Ertz will be entering several daily fantasy contests on FanDuel throughout the tournament. To compete against Ertz on the opening day of the World Cup, go to the following contest link: https://www.fanduel.com/games/35894/contests/35894-227475918/enter

Now available via the FanDuel app and FanDuel.com, FanDuel is offering a brand new soccer game style where users can pick seven players (four forwards/midfielders, two defenders and one goalkeeper) with a $100 salary cap. The company will also have a single-game contest each day of the tournament, highlighting a marquee matchup, including every time Team USA plays.

“When the USWNT won the World Cup title in 2015, it was a historic sporting event and a breakthrough moment for women's soccer and female athletics,” said Andy Giancamilli, Managing Director, FanDuel. "We're excited to see what this year's tournament has in store and are proud to support women's sports and be the Women's World Cup fantasy leader."

“Our Foundation is pleased to partner with organizations who, like us, want to empower girls and women to reach their potential in sport and in life,” said Dr. Deborah Antione, CEO of the Women’s Sports Foundation. “As FanDuel’s exclusive charity partner for the Women’s World Cup tournament, we’re grateful to receive the proceeds from goals scored. What a great added benefit for cheering on team USA!”

In celebration of the biggest event of the summer, FanDuel will be running a “Team USA Final Freeplay” promotion for its customers. For every goal Team USA scores throughout the tournament, we're adding $1K to the prize pool. Simply enter a Women's World Cup Contest, and for every day you enter, you'll get an entry into the free play for the Women's World Cup Final – whether Team USA makes it to the finals or not. More details here: https://www.fanduel.com/team-usa-free-play

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Betfair US, DRAFT, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across 45 states and 8 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of PaddyPower Betfair plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

About Women’s Sports Foundation

The Women’s Sports Foundation is a powerful voice, catalyst and convener dedicated to ensuring all girls and women have equal access to sports and physical activity and the tremendous life-long benefits they provide. Founded by Billie Jean King in 1974, we seek to strengthen and expand opportunities for all girls and women to participate in all sports at all levels through research, advocacy, community impact and a wide variety of collaborative partnerships. The Women’s Sports Foundation has relationships with more than 1,000 of the world’s elite female athletes and has positively shaped the lives of more than 3 million youth, high school and collegiate student-athletes. To learn more about the Women’s Sports Foundation, please visit www.WomensSportsFoundation.org, or follow us at @WomensSportsFdn on Twitter, @womenssportsfoundation on Instagram and at www.facebook.com/WomensSportsFoundation.


© Business Wire 2019
