Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FanVestor :™ and HSBC Partner to Bring New Brand Investment Opportunities to a Global Fanbase

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 08:19am EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FanVestor™ announced its partnership with HSBC.

FanVestor™ is the Next Generation Fan Engagement Ecosystem

FanVestor is the next generation Fan engagement ecosystem. Enabling crowdsourced fundraising for sports, entertainment, and media industries, FanVestor™ is an efficient onramp to US regulated (Reg CF, A+, D, and S)/public (S-1) offerings. Combined with virtual and physical perks and tiered levels of rewards, FanVestor™ creates new monetization models for project capitalization and liquidity. Initially focused on four verticals: music, tv/film, sports, and esports, the platform will soon be expanding to fashion and art. FanVestor™ supports markets where Fan engagement is key to their success. Brands can now create and offer investment and ownership opportunities directly to their Fanbase. The FanVestor™ platform provides Fans the ability to participate in the success of their favorite Brands, thus increasing both Fan loyalty and engagement. The simple to use fintech FanVestor™ platform utilizes the latest Big Data, Blockchain, machine learning, and communication technologies. 

Traditional capital markets, like Nasdaq and NYSE, have long provided companies with capital for projects and liquidity for investors. FanVestor™ will emulate the best qualities of capital markets while providing new routes for accessing the potential value in underserved markets. Currently there is over $1T dollars of locked illiquid value stored in the sports and entertainment markets. With our technology we can allow for Fans, at all economic levels, to become a part of an icon's financial success.

HSBC will provide global treasury management and custody services of new projects and issuance launched on the FanVestor platform. "HSBC is excited to have FanVestor™ as a new client utilizing our strong global platform of financial services," said Michael Ynion, Senior Vice President of Corporate Banking, HSBC USA. "FanVestor's unique offering is a great fit for HSBC, and we look forward to supporting its future success as its strategic banking partner."

"FanVestor™ is a commercially viable and institutionally credible fin-tech innovative ecosystem, and we are excited to have a strong global partner as HSBC, supporting our innovative technology and offering investment opportunities to the global Fanbase community," stated Founder and CEO, Michael Golomb. "It allows our team to focus on building out our global ecosystem, where Fans have greater engagement with the Brands they love while utilizing new fully SEC-compliant financial instruments of investing in cross-border and fractional ownership opportunities – democratizing the traditional capital markets model."

About HSBC
HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 65 countries and territories in our geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,751bn at 30 June 2019, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

FanVestor™:

learn more @ www.fanvestor.com; #Fvestor

Media Contacts:

media@fanvestor.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fanvestor-and-hsbc-partner-to-bring-new-brand-investment-opportunities-to-a-global-fanbase-300965142.html

SOURCE FanVestor


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:47aLABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA HOLDINGS : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:47aLIFT : Announces Date for its Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
AQ
08:47aPNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Chief Executive to Speak at Goldman Sachs Investor Conference
PR
08:46aVALARIS PLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:46aSTANTEC : Selected to Design and Engineer New Power Barges for The Gowanus Generating Station
BU
08:45aMOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS (TSX-V : MOS) Announces Date of Release of Q3 2019 Financial Results and Details of Investor Conference Call
AQ
08:45aOMNIQ's AI-based Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) Systems Selected for Additional Deployment at the Salt Lake City International Airport
AQ
08:43aGlencore's Mutanda mine in Congo shuts a month early
RE
08:43aINDUSTRY4EUROPE HAS ISSUED ITS JOINT PAPER &LSQUO;A LONG-TERM STRATEGY FOR EUROPE'S INDUSTRIAL FUTURE : from words to action'
PU
08:43aSHANGHAI DAZHONG PUBLIC UTLTS GP : Connected transaction and continuing connected transaction - title transfer and leaseback of assets
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group