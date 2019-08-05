Fandom :'s Muthead to Host Friday Night Football (FNF) Summer Series Championship at Madden NFL 20 Launch Event August 9th

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Muthead , a Fandom gaming community for Madden NFL, announced today that it will be hosting its annual Friday Night Football (FNF) Summer Series Championship to celebrate the launch of Madden NFL 20 on August 9th at 03:00 PM CT. The event, which is held this year at the new GameStop Performance Center in Frisco, Texas, will be live streamed on MutheadTV's Twitch , YouTube , Mixer , and Facebook channels. Six of the top Madden players in the world will compete for the winning title and $10,000 in prize money.

Over the last five weeks, Muthead has hosted FNF Summer Series events in which players competed for an invitation to the FNF Championship during the first week of Madden NFL 20's official release. While the official launch date of Madden NFL 20 was August 2nd, Madden game developer Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), gave early access to the game to Muthead for the 32 players participating in Muthead's tournament on July 26th.

"Our phenomenal sixth FNF Summer Series has helped cement our role as the ultimate source for all things Madden NFL; We are very happy with the results and congratulate the six stellar finalists competing in this week's championship game," said Cody Sutherland (Rocketz) of Muthead. "EA's support enabled us to execute a smooth and thrilling summer series that we look forward to repeating again in the future."

Finalists in the FNF Championship include Pavan Lakhat, who is best known for leading the entire Madden Championship Series (MCS) in winnings for Madden 19. Also participating is Dwayne "Cleff" Wood II, who recently won the $25,000 Madden DreamHack Dallas event earlier this summer.

Following the summer series conclusion, Muthead, in close cooperation with EA, will host four online qualifiers for the Madden NFL 20 Classic, occurring days before the NFL season kickoff on August 30-September 1. More than 100 competitors will play over the course of two days for each qualifier, the dates being August 17th (XBOX), August 18th (PS4), August 24th (XBOX), and August 25th (PS4). Winners and runner-ups from each qualifier will receive top eight seed placement in the Madden Classic.

Muthead is a member of the Fandom network of gaming communities, which also includes Gamepedia , Futhead , and D&D Beyond . As the world's largest fan-first global entertainment platform, Fandom hosts 200 esports events annually and its combined platforms have a total of 110 million gaming fans.

Tune in on August 9, at 03:00 PM CT for a livestream of the event on MutheadTV's Twitch , YouTube , Mixer , and Facebook channels.

About Muthead

Muthead, a Fandom gaming community, is the premiere Madden ultimate team fan site. The Muthead community offers a full-fledged database that is updated daily as well as a team builder to help users assemble their teams.

About Fandom

Fandom is the world's largest fan-first global entertainment platform, powered by fan passion. As the fan-trusted source in entertainment, we provide a home to explore, contribute to, and celebrate the world of pop culture. Whether looking for in-depth information on favorite franchises or discovering what's buzzing in entertainment and gaming, fans come to the platform to meet other fans and devour our original expert content in a trusted, carefully curated environment. With over 200 million monthly users and more than 400,000 communities across movies, TV and gaming, the Fandom audience is young and extremely influential: #1 in reach among Teens (13-17), Young Adults (18-24) and Millennials (18-34) in the comScore Top 100.

