Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fanmio : Announces Launch of its Fan Experience Platform, Bringing Global Access for Fans to Meet Their Favorite Celebrities Through Personal Video Meet and Greets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 03:05pm EST

The Platform Launches with Celebrity Tim Curry from Rocky Horror Picture Show and Other Popular Talent Where Fans Can Meet Them Online and Get Exclusive Products

Fanmio, the first-of-its-kind fan experience platform, today announced the launch of Fanmio.com where fans globally can now have access to their favorite celebrities through personal one-on-one video meet and greet experiences, marking Fanmio’s first foray into bringing fans closer to their heroes.

Fanmio allows celebrities to be more accessible to their fans without the pain points of travel, high costs and standing in long lines. “People from all over the world would love to meet with their favorite actors, creators, influencers and musicians and or attend a concert or comic convention, but for many, it’s just not feasible to get there. Fanmio not only connects you with your fan favorites, but it also brings the exciting exclusive collectibles you want directly to you,” said Solomon Engel, Founder and CEO.

Fanmio is launching the platform alongside celebrity Tim Curry, best known for classic villainous characters like Dr. Frank N. Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Pennywise the Clown in IT. Joining Tim is Khary Payton, currently starring as King Ezekiel on The Walking Dead and the voice of Cyborg from Teen Titans and Teen Titans Go. Both actors will be meeting with fans online and starring in original live online stage events presented on Fanmio.com. All experiences come with exclusive product bundles including autographed merchandise only found on Fanmio.

“Fanmio is a brilliant new company," said Tim Curry, "It is an explosive idea that I’m very excited about and I can’t wait to talk to my fans.”

Powering these experiences is Fanmio's world-class patented technology enabling talent to easily and securely engage in thousands of online video meet and greets with fans. Fanmio’s online stage allows for many millions of viewers to attend at once without the need for additional infrastructure scaling.

“Learning through our experiences, we built Fanmio from the ground up to let fans connect with their favorite personalities in a fun, fast, and secure way and at a level of scale that exceeds any in-person venue. We see Fanmio delivering some of the most exciting fan experiences to take place online,” said Engel

“We want to deliver wonderful long-lasting experiences for everyone to remember and cherish for a lifetime by creating deeper, stronger, and more personal connections between the talent and their fans. We look forward to announcing many exciting talent very soon.” said Aaron Anderson, Founder and Head of Creative.

Early Access Packages to meet Tim Curry and Khary Payton are currently available on a first-come-first-serve basis now at fanmio.com while online stage event tickets are available per showing.

About Fanmio

Fanmio connects fans around the world with their favorite celebrities and franchises through unique and personal online video experiences. For more information on Fanmio, talent, and available packages, please visit www.fanmio.com.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fanmio/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fanmio/

Twitter: @fanmio


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:24pPawar Law Group Reminds of February 12, 2019 Deadline Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Nobilis Health Corp. – HLTH
GL
03:23pVolatility Trading to Launch on SPIKES Index
PR
03:21pRGC RESOURCES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:21pMouser Sponsors Formula E All-Electric Racing for 5th Year
BU
03:20pWELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:19pGENERAL MOTORS : GM Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
03:18pVenture Including McDermott International Gets Golden Pass Contract
DJ
03:17pSUSAN G. KOMEN : ® Highlights Advocacy Priorities for 116th Congress
BU
03:16pHigh-Efficiency Quantum Cascade Laser Leads to Research Contract for Intraband
BU
03:16pBaha'is urge parties in Yemen to include Baha'is in Sana'a in prisoners exchange
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PANDORA : PANDORA : Jeweller Pandora's plan to regain lustre lifts shares
2AMS : AMS : reports record revenues for full year 2018, up 34% year-on-year; fourth quarter revenues of USD 49..
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : higher spending worries investors, shares dip
4ALFA LAVAL : ALFA LAVAL : hit by weaker than expected demand for ship fuel cleaners
5MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Darmstadt, Germany and GSK Announce Global Alliance to Jointly Develop and Commercialize ..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.