Fanmio : Announces Launch of its Fan Experience Platform, Bringing Global Access for Fans to Meet Their Favorite Celebrities Through Personal Video Meet and Greets

The Platform Launches with Celebrity Tim Curry from Rocky Horror Picture
Show and Other Popular Talent Where Fans Can Meet Them Online and Get
Exclusive Products
Fanmio, the first-of-its-kind fan experience platform, today announced
the launch of Fanmio.com where fans globally can now have access to
their favorite celebrities through personal one-on-one video meet and
greet experiences, marking Fanmio’s first foray into bringing fans
closer to their heroes.
Fanmio allows celebrities to be more accessible to their fans without
the pain points of travel, high costs and standing in long lines.
“People from all over the world would love to meet with their favorite
actors, creators, influencers and musicians and or attend a concert or
comic convention, but for many, it’s just not feasible to get there.
Fanmio not only connects you with your fan favorites, but it also brings
the exciting exclusive collectibles you want directly to you,” said
Solomon Engel, Founder and CEO.
Fanmio is launching the platform alongside celebrity Tim Curry, best
known for classic villainous characters like Dr. Frank N. Furter in The
Rocky Horror Picture Show and Pennywise the Clown in IT. Joining Tim is
Khary Payton, currently starring as King Ezekiel on The Walking Dead and
the voice of Cyborg from Teen Titans and Teen Titans Go. Both actors
will be meeting with fans online and starring in original live online
stage events presented on Fanmio.com. All experiences come with
exclusive product bundles including autographed merchandise only found
on Fanmio.
“Fanmio is a brilliant new company," said Tim Curry, "It is an explosive
idea that I’m very excited about and I can’t wait to talk to my fans.”
Powering these experiences is Fanmio's world-class patented technology
enabling talent to easily and securely engage in thousands of online
video meet and greets with fans. Fanmio’s online stage allows for many
millions of viewers to attend at once without the need for additional
infrastructure scaling.
“Learning through our experiences, we built Fanmio from the ground up to
let fans connect with their favorite personalities in a fun, fast, and
secure way and at a level of scale that exceeds any in-person venue. We
see Fanmio delivering some of the most exciting fan experiences to take
place online,” said Engel
“We want to deliver wonderful long-lasting experiences for everyone to
remember and cherish for a lifetime by creating deeper, stronger, and
more personal connections between the talent and their fans. We look
forward to announcing many exciting talent very soon.” said Aaron
Anderson, Founder and Head of Creative.
Early Access Packages to meet Tim Curry and Khary Payton are currently
available on a first-come-first-serve basis now at fanmio.com
while online stage event tickets are available per showing.
About Fanmio
Fanmio connects fans around the world with their favorite celebrities
and franchises through unique and personal online video experiences. For
more information on Fanmio, talent, and available packages, please visit www.fanmio.com.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fanmio/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fanmio/
Twitter: @fanmio
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005914/en/