Fannie Mae : Forgoes Issuing Benchmark Notes on its August 14, 2018 Announcement Date

08/14/2018 | 03:11pm CEST

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTC Bulletin Board: FNMA) today announced that it will not utilize its August 14 Benchmark Notes® announcement date. As announced in our 2018 Benchmark Securities Issuance Calendar, the company may forgo any scheduled Benchmark Notes issuance.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of Fannie Mae. Nothing in this press release constitutes advice on the merits of buying or selling a particular investment. Any investment decision as to any purchase of securities referred to herein must be made solely on the basis of information contained in Fannie Mae's applicable Offering Circular, and no reliance may be placed on the completeness or accuracy of the information contained in this press release.

You should not deal in securities unless you understand their nature and the extent of your exposure to risk. You should be satisfied that they are suitable for you in light of your circumstances and financial position. If you are in any doubt you should consult an appropriately qualified financial advisor.

Benchmark Notes is a registered mark of Fannie Mae. Unauthorized use of this mark is prohibited.

Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of Americans. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit fanniemae.com and follow us on twitter.com/fanniemae.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fannie-mae-forgoes-issuing-benchmark-notes-on-its-august-14-2018-announcement-date-300696748.html

SOURCE Fannie Mae


© PRNewswire 2018
