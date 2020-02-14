Fannie Mae : Prices $1.03 Billion Multifamily DUS REMIC (FNA 2020-M5) Under Its GeMS Program

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) priced its second Multifamily DUS® REMIC in 2020 totaling $1.03 billion under its Fannie Mae Guaranteed Multifamily Structures (Fannie Mae GeMS™) program on February 13, 2020.

"We were pleased with the execution of the 2020-M5, our $1 billion February GeMS deal, given the low-yield rate environment and market volatility," said Dan Dresser, Senior Vice President, Multifamily Capital Markets & Pricing. "In addition to our traditional 10-year fixed-rate collateral, the M5 offered a floating-rate execution off of our ARM 7-6 product, a LIBOR-based floater with an embedded 6% cap on the pass-through rate. This will likely be one of our last LIBOR-based floating rate GeMS executions as we work to develop a SOFR-based variable-rate product to meet the needs of our borrowers, as well as the future demands of our investors."

All classes of FNA 2020-M5 are guaranteed by Fannie Mae with respect to the full and timely payment of interest and principal. The structure details for the multi-tranche offering can be found in the table below:

Class Original Face Weighted

Average

Life Coupon (%) Coupon Type Spread Offered Price FA $219,444,395 6.08 2.11 Floater/AFC L+46 99.86 FX $219,444,395 0.36 0.60 WAC IO Not Offered Not Offered A1 $81,900,000 6.31 1.87 Fixed S+40 100.00 A2 $570,862,710 9.79 2.21 Fixed S+54 100.99 A3 $165,000,000 9.91 2.19 Fixed S+50 101.17 X $652,762,710 8.91 0.20 WAC IO Not Offered Not Offered X3 $165,000,000 9.41 0.18 WAC IO Not Offered Not Offered Total $1,037,207,105











Group 1 Collateral





UPB: $219,444,396 Collateral: 35 Fannie Mae DUS MBS Geographic Distribution: TX (41.77%), IL (10.5%), IN (9.57%) Weighted Average

Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR): 1.47x Weighted Average

Loan-to-Value (LTV): 69.1%

Group 2 Collateral





UPB: $817,762,710 Collateral: 69 Fannie Mae DUS MBS Geographic Distribution: TX (14.55%), VA (13.54%), GA (9.59%) Weighted Average

Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR): 1.50x Weighted Average

Loan-to-Value (LTV): 67.4%

For additional information, please refer to the Fannie Mae GeMS REMIC Term Sheet (FNA 2020-M5) available on the Fannie Mae GeMS Archive page https://www.fanniemae.com/portal/jsp/mbs/mbsmultifamily/gems_archive.html

