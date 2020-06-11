Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fannie Mae : Prices $719.5 Million Multifamily DUS REMIC (FNA 2020-M29) Under Its GeMS Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 11:01am EDT

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) priced its sixth Multifamily DUS® REMIC in 2020 totaling $719.5 million under its Fannie Mae Guaranteed Multifamily Structures (Fannie Mae GeMS™) program on June 10, 2020.

"After a few months of softer levels, we were pleased that the M29 wrapped up the second quarter of this challenging year with our A2 spreads back into the 50s," said Dan Dresser, Senior Vice President, Multifamily Capital Markets & Pricing. "Although it is still too early to determine the long-lasting implications of COVID-19 on our portfolio, with the forbearance numbers currently hovering near 1% of the total DUS market, we remain hopeful. As we all continue to navigate this market, Fannie Mae is dedicated to providing support for its borrowers and up-to-date disclosures for our investor base."

All classes of FNA 2020-M29 are guaranteed by Fannie Mae with respect to the full and timely payment of interest and principal. The structure details for the multi-tranche offering can be found in the table below:

Class

Original Face

Weighted Average Life

Coupon (%)

Coupon Type

Spread

Offered

Price

A1

$90,800,000

5.79

0.946

Fixed

S+46

100

A2

$513,729,819

9.86

1.492

Fixed/AFC

S+51

102

X1

$604,529,819

9.25

0.511

WAC IO

Not Offered

Not Offered

2A3

$115,000,000

9.79

1.449

Fixed

S+47

102

2X3

$115,000,000

9.79

0.295

Fixed/IO

Not Offered

Not Offered

Total

$719,529,819






 

Group 1 Collateral




UPB:                              

$604,529,819

Collateral:                              

98 Fannie Mae DUS MBS

Geographic Distribution:             

TX (17.05%), CA (11.6%), NY (10.06%)

Weighted Average


Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR):     

1.95x

Weighted Average


Loan-to-Value (LTV):                     

61%



Group 2 Collateral




UPB:                                        

$115,000,000

Collateral:                                

43 Fannie Mae DUS MBS (Re-REMIC of FNA 2020-M14 A3)

Geographic Distribution:             

CA (34.08%), NC (13.86%), WA (10.53%)

Weighted Average


Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR):     

1.87x

Weighted Average


Loan-to-Value (LTV):                          

64.5%

 

For additional information, please refer to the Fannie Mae GeMS REMIC Term Sheet (FNA 2020-M29) available on the Fannie Mae GeMS Archive page https://www.fanniemae.com/portal/jsp/mbs/mbsmultifamily/gems_archive.html

About Fannie Mae

Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of Americans. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit:

fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Fannie Mae Newsroom 
https://www.fanniemae.com/news

Photo of Fannie Mae 
https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. In addition, not all securities will have the characteristics discussed in this release. Before investing in any Fannie Mae issued security, you should read the prospectus and prospectus supplement pursuant to which such security is offered. You should also read our most current Annual Report on Form 10-K and our reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") available on the Investor Relations page of our Web site at www.fanniemae.com and on the SEC's Web site at www.sec.gov.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fannie-mae-prices-719-5-million-multifamily-dus-remic-fna-2020-m29-under-its-gems-program-301074575.html

SOURCE Fannie Mae


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:27aBOMBARDIER : URGENT STRATEGY NEEDED TO DEFEND NORTHERN IRELAND'S AEROSPACE SECTOR IN FACE OF MASS JOBS THREAT; Bombardier plans for 600 redundancies comes only days after similar announcements elsewhere in sector
AQ
11:27aSERMO : 's COVID-19 Real Time Barometer Survey Shows Physicians are Navigating Treatment Landscape Without a Unified Approach for the Universal COVID-19 Pandemic
BU
11:26aMODERNA : to start final testing stage of coronavirus vaccine in July
RE
11:26aARGO GOLD : IIROC Trade Resumption - ARQ
AQ
11:26aPLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE L P : Completes Public Offering of $750 Million of Senior Notes
BU
11:25aHuman Unitec International Inc. Announces Binding Purchase Agreement for the Sale of the First of Six Grone Facilities for Forty Million Eight Hundred Thousand Dollars ($40,800,000)
NE
11:25aPalmetto GBA Issues Final Local Coverage Determination on Pharmacogenomic Testing for Medicare Beneficiaries
GL
11:24aPLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:24aJiayin Group States Its Policy Not To Comment On Unusual Market Activity Or Speculative Matters
GL
11:23aALTAREA COGEDIM : Q&a on payment of 2019 dividend - gsm 2020 06 30
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group