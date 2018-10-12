Fannie Mae : Prices a $797.2 Million Multifamily DUS REMIC (FNA 2018-M13) Under Its GeMS Program

WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTC Bulletin Board: FNMA) priced its ninth Multifamily DUS® REMIC in 2018 totaling $797.2 million under its Fannie Mae Guaranteed Multifamily Structures (Fannie Mae GeMS™) program on October 10, 2018.

"The M13 was our eighth GeMS offering with tranches backed by Green MBS from our Green Financing business," said Dan Dresser, Vice President, Multifamily Capital Markets, Trading & Credit Pricing. "This was our first Green GeMS backed by 12-year, fixed-rate collateral—increasing the diversity of our structured offerings for socially responsible investors and demonstrating the flexibility of the DUS program."

Fannie Mae's Multifamily Green Financing Business provides financing through several different green product offerings, encouraging apartment building owners to make energy and water savings improvements to their properties. In addition, the Fannie Mae Green Financing Business provides financing to properties holding a third-party, Fannie Mae-approved, Green Building Certification. Fannie Mae introduced the Green MBS product to the market in 2012 and has grown the book of business each year, culminating in the issuance of over $27 billion in 2017.

"Fannie Mae is committed to helping reduce the environmental impact of existing multifamily housing stock in the U.S.," said Chrissa Pagitsas, Director, Multifamily Green Financing Business. "The 50 Green MBS behind the A1 and A2 tranches in the M13 are from our Green Rewards program; the borrowers of those loans commit to making energy or water efficiency improvements to their buildings, reducing their operating costs, the utility costs for their tenants, and ultimately their apartment's greenhouse gas emissions."

All classes of FNA 2018-M13 are guaranteed by Fannie Mae with respect to the full and timely payment of interest and principal. The structure details for the multi-tranche offering are in the table below:

Class Original Face Weighted

Average

Life Coupon (%) Coupon Type Spread Offered Price APT $200,683,000 6.90 3.482 WAC S+34 99.11 A1 $64,000,000 8.09 3.819 WAC S+43 100.54 A2 $532,598,608 11.70 3.819 WAC S+63 98.50 Total $797,281,608











Group 1 Collateral



UPB: $200,683,000 Collateral: 6 Fannie Mae DUS MBS Geographic Distribution: AZ (100.0%) Weighted Average

Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR): 1.73x Weighted Average

Loan-to-Value (LTV): 65.4%



Group 2 Collateral



UPB: $596,598,608 Collateral: 50 Fannie Mae DUS MBS Geographic Distribution: TX (23.2%), GA (14.3%), IN (12.9%) Weighted Average

Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR): 1.35x Weighted Average

Loan-to-Value (LTV): 71.2%

For additional information, please refer to the Fannie Mae GeMS REMIC Term Sheet (FNA 2018-M13) available on the Fannie Mae GeMS Archive page http://www.fanniemae.com/portal/jsp/mbs/mbsmultifamily/gems_archive.html.

