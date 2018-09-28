Log in
Fannie Mae : Releases August 2018 Monthly Summary

09/28/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae's (OTC Bulletin Board: FNMA) August 2018 Monthly Summary is now available. The monthly summary report contains information about Fannie Mae's monthly and year-to-date activities for our gross mortgage portfolio, mortgage-backed securities and other guarantees, interest rate risk measures, serious delinquency rates, and loan modifications.

Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of Americans. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit fanniemae.com and follow us on twitter.com/fanniemae.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fannie-mae-releases-august-2018-monthly-summary-300721067.html

SOURCE Fannie Mae


© PRNewswire 2018
