Fannie Mae : Reports Net Income of $14.2 Billion for 2019 and $4.4 Billion for Fourth Quarter 2019

02/13/2020 | 07:39am EST

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today reported its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results and filed its 2019 Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing provides consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019. The following documents are now available on Fannie Mae's web site at www.fanniemae.com.

Fannie Mae will host a conference call for the media to discuss the company's results today at 8:00 a.m., ET. Other participants may join the conference call in listen-only mode in one of the following formats:

Listen-only webcast
https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1277609&tp_key=575659f391
Click on the link above to attend the presentation from your laptop, tablet, or mobile device. Audio will stream through your selected device. If you have difficulty accessing the webcast, please click the "Listen by Phone" button on the webcast player and dial the number provided.

Listen-only phone line
It is not necessary to dial into the audio conference unless you are unable to join the webcast via the URL above.
United States: 888-965-8995
Passcode: 88612432

About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of Americans. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit:

fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Fannie Mae Newsroom
https://www.fanniemae.com/news

Photo of Fannie Mae
https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fannie-mae-reports-net-income-of-14-2-billion-for-2019-and-4-4-billion-for-fourth-quarter-2019--301004520.html

SOURCE Fannie Mae


© PRNewswire 2020
