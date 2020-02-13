Fannie Mae : Reports Net Income of $14.2 Billion for 2019 and $4.4 Billion for Fourth Quarter 2019

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today reported its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results and filed its 2019 Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing provides consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019. The following documents are now available on Fannie Mae's web site at www.fanniemae.com.

Fannie Mae will host a conference call for the media to discuss the company's results today at 8:00 a.m., ET. Other participants may join the conference call in listen-only mode in one of the following formats:

About Fannie Mae

Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of Americans. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit:

