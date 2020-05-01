Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fannie Mae : Reports Net Income of $461 Million for First Quarter 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 07:10am EDT

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today reported its first quarter 2020 financial results and filed its first quarter 2020 Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing provides condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The following documents are now available on Fannie Mae's web site at www.fanniemae.com.

Fannie Mae will host a conference call to discuss the company's results today at 8:00 a.m., ET. Participants may join the conference call in listen-only mode in one of the following formats:

Listen-only webcast instructions

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1307289&tp_key=18592dc8eb

Click on the link above to attend the presentation from your laptop, tablet, or mobile device. Audio will stream through your selected device. If you have difficulty accessing the webcast, please click the "Listen by Phone" button on the webcast player and dial the number provided.

Listen-only phone line instructions

It is not necessary to dial into the audio conference unless you are unable to join the webcast via the URL above.

United States: 1-888-965-8995

Passcode: 19684949#

About Fannie Mae

Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of Americans. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit:

fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Media Contact 
Pete Bakel 
202-752-2034

Fannie Mae Newsroom 
https://www.fanniemae.com/news

Photo of Fannie Mae 
https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center 
1-800-2FANNIE

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fannie-mae-reports-net-income-of-461-million-for-first-quarter-2020-301050909.html

SOURCE Fannie Mae


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:30aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Barclays sticks Neutral
MD
07:29aKVH : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:28aNEWELL BRANDS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:26aMONEYGRAM : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:26aNATIONAL FUEL GAS CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:25aCHARTER : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:25aLINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07:24aCENTERRA GOLD : Records Net Earnings of $20.0 million or $0.07 per Common Share, Adjusted Net EarningsNG of $46.4 million or $0.16 per Common Share and Cash from Operations of $121.1 million
PU
07:24aBANK OF N T BUTTERFIELD & SON : Butterfield Q1 2020 Earnings
PU
07:24aEnvision Healthcare Continues to Answer America's Call for COVID-19 Care
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group