Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Publish Joint Enterprise Credit Score Solicitation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 12:05pm EST

Washington, D.C. - The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced today that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the Enterprises) have published a Joint Credit Score Solicitation.

'The publication of the solicitation is the first step in the process of evaluating new credit score models,' said FHFA Director Mark Calabria. 'FHFA will ensure that the Enterprises validate and approve credit score models in a timely and prudent manner, so that Americans continue to have a safe and sound path to sustainable homeownership.'

The Credit Score Solicitation describes the process for credit score model developers to submit applications to the Enterprises. The Enterprises will begin accepting applications on May 18, 2020. The application period will be open for 120 days, ending on September 15, 2020.

The validation and approval of credit score models will be a multiyear effort by the Enterprises under requirements established by FHFA's final rule on the process for validation and approval of credit score models. FHFA's rule implements the requirements in Section 310 of the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act enacted on May 24, 2018.

Link to Fannie Mae Credit Score Solicitation
Link to Freddie Mac Credit Score Solicitation

Disclaimer

FHFA - Federal Housing Finance Agency published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 17:03:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:36pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE successfully delivered Electrical Solutions to Shell's Petrochemical Plant in the Netherlands
AQ
12:36pLEGG MASON MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Legg Mason, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – LM
GL
12:35pFORTINET : Hits Milestone with more than 350 tech integrations
AQ
12:34pCoronavirus dents bookings for Holiday Inn owner IHG
RE
12:34pEUROBANK ERGASIAS S A : Announcement pursuant to article 14 of L. 3556/2007 and article 7a (par. 6 case...
PU
12:34pRWS : 18 Feb 2020 - Increase in Share Capital – 18 February 2020
PU
12:34pRWS : 18 Feb 2020 - Director/PDMR Shareholding – Neil Simpkin
PU
12:34pGERRESHEIMER : commended as top national employer
PU
12:34pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Redde
PU
12:34pTURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI A.S. : TRFGRAN22020 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to slash investment bank, 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
2INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Planned Entity With UBI Banca to Pay 2020 Dividend of EUR0.20 a Share
3CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO L : EXCLUSIVE: Tesla in talks to use CATL's cobalt-free batteries in China-..
4NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Muddy Waters adds insult to injury for NMC
5BMW AG : EUROPEAN NEW CAR SALES DOWN 7.4% IN JANUARY: ACEA

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group