Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Publish Joint Enterprise Credit Score Solicitation

Washington, D.C. - The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced today that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the Enterprises) have published a Joint Credit Score Solicitation.

'The publication of the solicitation is the first step in the process of evaluating new credit score models,' said FHFA Director Mark Calabria. 'FHFA will ensure that the Enterprises validate and approve credit score models in a timely and prudent manner, so that Americans continue to have a safe and sound path to sustainable homeownership.'

The Credit Score Solicitation describes the process for credit score model developers to submit applications to the Enterprises. The Enterprises will begin accepting applications on May 18, 2020. The application period will be open for 120 days, ending on September 15, 2020.

The validation and approval of credit score models will be a multiyear effort by the Enterprises under requirements established by FHFA's final rule on the process for validation and approval of credit score models. FHFA's rule implements the requirements in Section 310 of the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act enacted on May 24, 2018.

Link to Fannie Mae Credit Score Solicitation

Link to Freddie Mac Credit Score Solicitation