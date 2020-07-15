Log in
Fanplayr : Expands Office in New York City

07/15/2020 | 09:22am EDT

E-commerce behavioral data experts expand to support U.S. and global clients

Fanplayr, a global leader in e-commerce intelligence, announced it has expanded its office in New York City to service and support a growing client base in North America.

Joining the Fanplayr team to support these clients is John Matzelle, a sales director with experience across diverse industries and a keen understanding of the challenges of driving online sales, and Emile Goldstein, an expert in digital data, most recently working for Business Insider and Teemo.

“2019 was a record year for Fanplayr,” says Simon Yencken, CEO. “Now many of our clients are experiencing unprecedented growth in online sales due to COVID-19, and we know it’s the right time to invest in supporting clients’ needs in North America.” With the expansion of the New York office, Fanplayr is represented on both coasts, with current sales director Paul Fox on the West coast, and Matzelle and Goldstein on the East coast.

As transactions move increasingly online, revenue attributable to AI and behavioral personalization is also increasing. Enrico Quaroni, VP of Global Sales, says Fanplayr’s behavioral intelligence responds to anonymous online visitors by understanding their intent, based on their online behavior, and then responding appropriately to increase conversion rates.

“Companies must focus online to capture every potential sale,” says Yencken. “Without segmentation strategies, companies lose potential sales, something no one can afford to do in this business landscape. Our New York team will support U.S. clients and make sure they’re capitalizing on potential sales in this remarkable business environment.”

About Fanplayr
Fanplayr is a global leader in e-commerce behavioral data, using machine learning and AI to enable businesses to increase conversion rates and revenue, collect more leads, and retarget visitors with personalized recommendations during and after the shopping experience. Fanplayr is headquartered in Menlo Park, California with offices in New York, Buenos Aires, Mexico, Milan, London, Amsterdam, Melbourne and Tokyo. http://www.fanplayr.com.


© Business Wire 2020
