Fanplayr : Experiences Record-Breaking Growth of 73% in 2019

Fanplayr’s innovative Behavioral Personalization Solution generated over 1.3 billion monthly visitor sessions, while new monthly users more than tripled.

Fanplayr, a leader in targeted, real-time e-commerce conversion solutions, announced that it grew revenues by an astonishing 73% in 2019.

Simon Yencken, CEO and Founder of Fanplayr, says, “We are pleased with last year’s results, which correlate directly to our efforts to build the best team, expand services globally and continue to provide the best security safeguards for our customers.”

In addition to explosive revenue growth, Fanplayr completed its Service Organization Compliance (SOC 2) audit, based on the AICPA’s Trust Services Criteria. By establishing administrative, physical and technical safeguards, Fanplayr is proactively protecting the interests of both clients and their customers. Yencken understands that keeping customer data secure is a crucial aspect of business in the 21st century. “With global e-commerce sales projected to hit $3.9 billion, online shoppers want to know their information is safe. This certification ensures that our platform is one of the safest out there.”

Fanplayr also opened up offices in Latin America (LATAM), strategically located for business relations with key countries including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru. “Expanding our global reach means more businesses around the world can benefit from our secure behavioral data platform,” says Mauricio Maiola, VP LATAM. “Utilizing behavioral data provides unmatched analytic insights and targeting capabilities, allowing clients to create meaningful, engaging campaigns.”

With revenues projected to grow significantly in 2020, Yencken knows that Fanplayr has more to offer e-commerce retailers. “We have some exciting new changes and improvements coming down the pipeline. These improvements will better help retailers understand their customers’ purchasing behavior, allowing them to create personalized and engaging messaging designed to lead to conversions.”

About Fanplayr

Fanplayr is the leader in making behavioral data actionable to drive personalized online experiences. By understanding the purpose and intent of online visitors Fanplayr uses machine learning and AI to enable marketers to increase conversion rates and revenue, to collect more leads, and to retarget visitors and customers with personalized recommendations during and subsequent to the shopping experience. Fanplayr is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. More information is available at http://www.fanplayr.com.

