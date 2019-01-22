Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fans, Families and Kids of All Ages -- Be First to See “The LEGO® Movie 2: The Second Part” at Special One-Day Preview Screening

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 02:01pm EST

Sneak Peeks in U.S. and Canada Cap Global “Awesome Week” Celebration for Sequel to “The LEGO Movie”

Bring out the kids, or just bring out the kid in yourself, as Warner Bros. Pictures invites fans to a special, one-day-only advance screening of “The LEGO® Movie 2: The Second Part,” at approximately 500 theaters in North America on Saturday afternoon, January 26.

Be among the first to catch Emmet, Lucy, Batman and the whole Bricksburg gang in their exciting new intergalactic LEGO adventure two weeks before the film’s official February 8th theatrical release.

The sneak preview event culminates a weeklong celebration of Awesome Week, with movie-themed activities and activations, as anticipation and support builds for this eagerly awaited sequel to the worldwide phenomenon that started it all, “The LEGO Movie.”

Tickets for the limited preview go on sale on Wednesday, January 23, at participating theaters and regular online outlets.

About the Movie

The much-anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed, global box office phenomenon that started it all, “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part” reunites the heroes of Bricksburg in an all new action-packed adventure to save their beloved city. It’s been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are now facing a huge new threat: LEGO DUPLO® invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than it can be rebuilt. The battle to defeat them and restore harmony to the LEGO universe will take Emmet, Lucy, Batman and their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds, including a galaxy filled with fantastic planets, strange characters and catchy news songs. It will test their courage, creativity and Master Building skills, and reveal just how special they really are.

The film stars Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz, Alison Brie, Nick Offerman, Charlie Day, Maya Rudolph. Directed by Mike Mitchell from a screenplay by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, story by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller and Matthew Fogel, based on LEGO Construction Toys, it is produced by Dan Lin, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Roy Lee, and Jinko Gotoh; with executive producers Jill Wilfert, Keith Malone, Matthew Ashton, Chris McKay, Zareh Nalbandian, Ryan Halprin, Will Allegra, Chris Leahy. Trisha Gum is the animation director. Patrick Marc Hanenberger is the production designer; Clare Knight, the editor; Mark Mothersbaugh, the composer. Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Animation Group present, in association with LEGO System A/S, a Rideback/Lord Miller/Vertigo Entertainment Production, The LEGO Movie 2, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. Rated PG for “some rude humor.” TheLEGOMovie.com

LEGO, DUPLO, the LEGO logo, the minifigure and the brick and knob configuration are trademarks of The LEGO Group. ©2019 The LEGO Group. Used with permission. All rights reserved.

BATMAN is trademark of and © DC Comics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:12pNewbury Racecourse CEO Julian can't wait to get into the thick of things
AQ
02:11pSWIFTSTACK : Supports New Veeam Cloud Tier with Cloud-Native Storage for Long-term Data Retention
BU
02:11pMARGAUX RESOURCES : IIROC Trading Resumption - MRL
AQ
02:09pBOYD GAMING : Frias Entertainment's Baile, Featuring Bronco, Conjunto Primavera, BXS Bryndis X Siempre, Comes to Orleans Arena Feb. 8
PU
02:08pIDEANOMICS : Underwriting Banking Partner CICC, China's #1 Investment Bank, on Underwriting of NTC Electric City Bus Transaction
PR
02:07pJ.E.M. CAPITAL, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02:06pCloudian Provides Seamless Hybrid and Multi-cloud Storage Integration for Veeam Environments
GL
02:06pINVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against DXC Technology Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
02:05pDIAGEO : No-deal Brexit would threaten Scotch whisky export growth, say producers
RE
02:04pCISION : How Integrated Measurement Can Revolutionize PR
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : UBS sets gloomy tone for Europe's banks
2HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Foxconn says trying to hire 50,000 people in first quarter after job cu..
3RÉMY COINTREAU : REMY COINTREAU : shares fall on concerns over Chinese growth
4ARCONIC : ARCONIC : Announces Update on Strategy and Portfolio Review
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : China approves third batch of video games; Tencent still absent

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.