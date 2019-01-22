Fans, Families and Kids of All Ages -- Be First to See “The LEGO® Movie 2: The Second Part” at Special One-Day Preview Screening

Bring out the kids, or just bring out the kid in yourself, as Warner
Bros. Pictures invites fans to a special, one-day-only advance screening
of “The LEGO® Movie 2: The Second Part,” at approximately 500
theaters in North America on Saturday afternoon, January 26.
Be among the first to catch Emmet, Lucy, Batman and the whole Bricksburg
gang in their exciting new intergalactic LEGO adventure two weeks before
the film’s official February 8th theatrical release.
The sneak preview event culminates a weeklong celebration of Awesome
Week, with movie-themed activities and activations, as anticipation and
support builds for this eagerly awaited sequel to the worldwide
phenomenon that started it all, “The LEGO Movie.”
Tickets for the limited preview go on sale on Wednesday, January 23, at
participating theaters and regular online outlets.
About the Movie
The much-anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed, global box
office phenomenon that started it all, “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second
Part” reunites the heroes of Bricksburg in an all new action-packed
adventure to save their beloved city. It’s been five years since
everything was awesome and the citizens are now facing a huge new
threat: LEGO DUPLO® invaders from outer space, wrecking
everything faster than it can be rebuilt. The battle to defeat them and
restore harmony to the LEGO universe will take Emmet, Lucy, Batman and
their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds, including a galaxy filled
with fantastic planets, strange characters and catchy news songs. It
will test their courage, creativity and Master Building skills, and
reveal just how special they really are.
The film stars Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Tiffany
Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz, Alison Brie, Nick Offerman, Charlie Day,
Maya Rudolph. Directed by Mike Mitchell from a screenplay by Phil Lord &
Christopher Miller, story by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller and Matthew
Fogel, based on LEGO Construction Toys, it is produced by Dan Lin, Phil
Lord, Christopher Miller, Roy Lee, and Jinko Gotoh; with executive
producers Jill Wilfert, Keith Malone, Matthew Ashton, Chris McKay, Zareh
Nalbandian, Ryan Halprin, Will Allegra, Chris Leahy. Trisha Gum is the
animation director. Patrick Marc Hanenberger is the production designer;
Clare Knight, the editor; Mark Mothersbaugh, the composer. Warner Bros.
Pictures and Warner Animation Group present, in association with LEGO
System A/S, a Rideback/Lord Miller/Vertigo Entertainment Production, The
LEGO Movie 2, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. Rated PG for “some
rude humor.” TheLEGOMovie.com
LEGO, DUPLO, the LEGO logo, the minifigure and the brick and knob
configuration are trademarks of The LEGO Group. ©2019 The LEGO Group.
Used with permission. All rights reserved.
BATMAN is trademark of and © DC Comics.
