Fans, Families and Kids of All Ages -- Be First to See “The LEGO® Movie 2: The Second Part” at Special One-Day Preview Screening

Sneak Peeks in U.S. and Canada Cap Global “Awesome Week” Celebration for Sequel to “The LEGO Movie”

Bring out the kids, or just bring out the kid in yourself, as Warner Bros. Pictures invites fans to a special, one-day-only advance screening of “The LEGO® Movie 2: The Second Part,” at approximately 500 theaters in North America on Saturday afternoon, January 26.

Be among the first to catch Emmet, Lucy, Batman and the whole Bricksburg gang in their exciting new intergalactic LEGO adventure two weeks before the film’s official February 8th theatrical release.

The sneak preview event culminates a weeklong celebration of Awesome Week, with movie-themed activities and activations, as anticipation and support builds for this eagerly awaited sequel to the worldwide phenomenon that started it all, “The LEGO Movie.”

Tickets for the limited preview go on sale on Wednesday, January 23, at participating theaters and regular online outlets.

About the Movie

The much-anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed, global box office phenomenon that started it all, “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part” reunites the heroes of Bricksburg in an all new action-packed adventure to save their beloved city. It’s been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are now facing a huge new threat: LEGO DUPLO® invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than it can be rebuilt. The battle to defeat them and restore harmony to the LEGO universe will take Emmet, Lucy, Batman and their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds, including a galaxy filled with fantastic planets, strange characters and catchy news songs. It will test their courage, creativity and Master Building skills, and reveal just how special they really are.

The film stars Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz, Alison Brie, Nick Offerman, Charlie Day, Maya Rudolph. Directed by Mike Mitchell from a screenplay by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, story by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller and Matthew Fogel, based on LEGO Construction Toys, it is produced by Dan Lin, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Roy Lee, and Jinko Gotoh; with executive producers Jill Wilfert, Keith Malone, Matthew Ashton, Chris McKay, Zareh Nalbandian, Ryan Halprin, Will Allegra, Chris Leahy. Trisha Gum is the animation director. Patrick Marc Hanenberger is the production designer; Clare Knight, the editor; Mark Mothersbaugh, the composer. Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Animation Group present, in association with LEGO System A/S, a Rideback/Lord Miller/Vertigo Entertainment Production, The LEGO Movie 2, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. Rated PG for “some rude humor.” TheLEGOMovie.com

LEGO, DUPLO, the LEGO logo, the minifigure and the brick and knob configuration are trademarks of The LEGO Group. ©2019 The LEGO Group. Used with permission. All rights reserved.

BATMAN is trademark of and © DC Comics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005822/en/