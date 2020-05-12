Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FansUnite Entertainment Inc. Issues Stock Options to Directors, Officers and Consultants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 08:05am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2020) -  FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (the "Company" or "FansUnite") announces that it has granted a total of 675,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and/or consultants under the Company's Stock Option Plan. The options are exercisable at $0.42 per share expiring May 8, 2030. The stock options, and the common shares of FansUnite issuable upon exercise of such stock options, if any, are subject to a hold period until July 30, 2020 and will vest quarterly over a two-year period.

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. The principal business is operating the FansUnite Sportsbook and the website of its wholly-owned subsidiary, McBookie Limited, offering online gaming services to the UK market. FansUnite is also a provider of technology solutions, products and services in the gaming and entertainment industry and looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high-growth potential in new or developing markets.

For further information, please contact:

Darius Eghdami
Chief Executive Officer
darius@fansunite.com
(778) 558-9067

Prit Singh
Investor Relations
ir@fansunite.com
(905) 510-7636

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "potential," "should," "may," "will," "plans," "continue" or similar expressions to be uncertain and forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to the acquisition of technology platforms and assets with high-growth potential. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of FansUnite to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Non-Offering Prospectus dated March 27, 2020 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. FansUnite disclaims and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55724


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:26aMAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : IIROC Trade Resumption - MAXR
AQ
08:26aIMMUNOMEDICS : TRODELVY, FDA Approved for Treatment of Metastatic Triple-negative Breast Cancer, Available Only at Biologics by McKesson
AQ
08:26aNUVO PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
08:26aPIERIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
AQ
08:26aDAIICHI SANKYO : ENHERTU Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation in the U.S. for HER2 Positive Metastatic Gastric Cancer
AQ
08:26aAMPIO PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Acceptance of Publication on the Potential Benefits of Nebulized n for COVID-19 Patients
AQ
08:26aMERCK : AstraZeneca - Lynparza approved in the US as 1st-line maintenance treatment with bevacizumab for HRD-positive advanced ovarian cancer
AQ
08:26aINFANT BACTERIAL THERAPEUTICS AB : Interim Management Statement, January 1-March 31, 2020
AQ
08:26aPHARMA MAR S A : Bionical Emas and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Enter into an Agreement for Expanded Access to Lurbinectedin in Relapsed Small Cell Lung Cancer in the United States
AQ
08:26aOCULAR THERAPEUTIX : to Present New Data at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Thyssenkrupp faces deep quarterly loss due to coronavirus, shares tank
2ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : solvency ratio may drop below target amid coronavirus crisis
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : German watchdog conducts multiple investigations into Wirecard
4VODAFONE GROUP PLC : Vodafone keeps dividend as pandemic hits roaming, but boosts data
5ENGIE : ENGIE : 1Q Operating Income, Revenues Fell

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group