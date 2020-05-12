FansUnite Entertainment Inc. Issues Stock Options to Directors, Officers and Consultants

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2020) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (the "Company" or "FansUnite") announces that it has granted a total of 675,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and/or consultants under the Company's Stock Option Plan. The options are exercisable at $0.42 per share expiring May 8, 2030. The stock options, and the common shares of FansUnite issuable upon exercise of such stock options, if any, are subject to a hold period until July 30, 2020 and will vest quarterly over a two-year period.

FansUnite is a sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. The principal business is operating the FansUnite Sportsbook and the website of its wholly-owned subsidiary, McBookie Limited, offering online gaming services to the UK market. FansUnite is also a provider of technology solutions, products and services in the gaming and entertainment industry and looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high-growth potential in new or developing markets.

