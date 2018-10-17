Fantag : Announces Partnership with Sinclair High School Sports Offering Video Highlight Technology Across Nation

Fans of Football Games to Access Instant Replays and Highlights Directly from Phones

Fantag, developers of innovative video highlight technology, and Sinclair Broadcast Group announced a partnership to make instant video highlights available to fans through the Fantag app at Thursday Night Lights and Friday Night Rivals football games this fall across the country.

Fantag is working with high schools nationwide to implement the Fantag technology for their weekly football games.

During these games, sports fans will have access to instant replays and video highlights, delivered directly to their phones. Introductory markets include: Dayton, OH; Salt Lake City, UT; Charleston, SC; Milwaukee, WI; Las Vegas, NV; Pittsburgh, PA; Nashville, TN; and San Antonio, TX among others.

Fantag will synchronize with Sinclair Broadcast cameras filming the games to allow people at the events to capture, replay and share video highlights, without having to record the video themselves.

"We're excited to introduce Fantag's innovative video highlight technology to high schools in our markets," Steve Mann, Director, Sinclair High School Sports said. "It's a great opportunity for us to access easy, instant video highlights for our broadcasts as well as for promotional use. The platform allows schools and their fans to create their own instant replays and highlights-- delivered directly to their mobile phones."

Sinclair broadcasts the weekly games and sends a stream to Fantag. Fantag then enables instant delivery of personalized highlights of key moments directly to fans’ mobile phones — whether they are at the game or following remotely.

“At all levels of sports, it’s important for fans and families to capture video of their favorite teams and athletes in action. Fantag is excited to kick off its partnership with Sinclair and provide video highlights of special moments to their school communities for the first time ever,” John Stone, CEO, Fantag said. “Sinclair offers the reach of a large media company and maintains a creative spirit to help us transform the live experience for millions of sports fans coast to coast.”

High school sports fans will be able to use the app free of charge. By simply joining the football event, fans can tap the Fantag button after an exciting play and instantly receive a 15-second jumpback clip of the video footage captured by the cameras at the game.

About Fantag:

Fantag is the easiest, fastest, and most affordable way for teams to manage all their video in one place - for hassle-free sharing of highlights, clips, replays and reels. Using patented technology, Fantag automates the connection between video creators and video consumers. By delivering personalized highlights to a larger audience, Fantag transforms the fan experience and streamlines the content creator’s workflow. The value of the video already being captured is significantly increased at the click of a button for everyone – whether a fan, player, parent, coach, athletic director, recruiter, sports editor or broadcaster.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181017005267/en/