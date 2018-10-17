Fantag : Announces Partnership with Sinclair High School Sports Offering Video Highlight Technology Across Nation

Fantag,
developers of innovative video highlight technology, and Sinclair
Broadcast Group announced a partnership to make instant video
highlights available to fans through the Fantag app at Thursday Night
Lights and Friday Night Rivals football games this fall across the
country.
Fantag is working with high schools nationwide to implement the Fantag
technology for their weekly football games.
During these games, sports fans will have access to instant replays and
video highlights, delivered directly to their phones. Introductory
markets include: Dayton, OH; Salt Lake City, UT; Charleston, SC;
Milwaukee, WI; Las Vegas, NV; Pittsburgh, PA; Nashville, TN; and San
Antonio, TX among others.
Fantag will synchronize with Sinclair Broadcast cameras filming the
games to allow people at the events to capture, replay and share video
highlights, without having to record the video themselves.
"We're excited to introduce Fantag's innovative video highlight
technology to high schools in our markets," Steve Mann, Director,
Sinclair High School Sports said. "It's a great opportunity for us to
access easy, instant video highlights for our broadcasts as well as for
promotional use. The platform allows schools and their fans to create
their own instant replays and highlights-- delivered directly to their
mobile phones."
Sinclair broadcasts the weekly games and sends a stream to Fantag.
Fantag then enables instant delivery of personalized highlights of key
moments directly to fans’ mobile phones — whether they are at the game
or following remotely.
“At all levels of sports, it’s important for fans and families to
capture video of their favorite teams and athletes in action. Fantag is
excited to kick off its partnership with Sinclair and provide video
highlights of special moments to their school communities for the first
time ever,” John Stone, CEO, Fantag said. “Sinclair offers the reach of
a large media company and maintains a creative spirit to help us
transform the live experience for millions of sports fans coast to
coast.”
High school sports fans will be able to use the app free of charge. By
simply joining the football event, fans can tap the Fantag button after
an exciting play and instantly receive a 15-second jumpback clip of the
video footage captured by the cameras at the game.
About Fantag:
Fantag is the easiest, fastest, and most affordable way for teams to
manage all their video in one place - for hassle-free sharing of
highlights, clips, replays and reels. Using patented technology, Fantag
automates the connection between video creators and video consumers. By
delivering personalized highlights to a larger audience, Fantag
transforms the fan experience and streamlines the content creator’s
workflow. The value of the video already being captured is significantly
increased at the click of a button for everyone – whether a fan, player,
parent, coach, athletic director, recruiter, sports editor or
broadcaster.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181017005267/en/