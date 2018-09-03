Fantini's Daily Full Suite Gaming Subscription: News and Investible Data Points on the Casino-Gaming Industry - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Fantini's
Daily Full Suite Gaming Report - Annual Subscription"
newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The Full Suite Gaming Report comes to you five days a week (excluding
holidays) right to your email inbox. Featuring all the same information
included in Fantini's Basic & Enhanced Gaming Report such as Market
notes both pre-market and mid-day notes when something is happening
along with special bulletins during trading hours on events that move
stock prices; conference call summaries within hours after they happen
and access to the Fantini's website report archive. In addition, you get
the National Revenue Report, U.S. Pubic Policy Report and Eilers-Fantini
Slot Survey.
This Gaming Report covers news and investible data points on the
casino-gaming industry targeted to investors and professionals and
corporate level executives.
Fantini's reports cover the entire industry: casino companies, their
suppliers, lottery, online and interactive, and pari-mutuel companies.
Areas of coverage include: earnings, financings and re-financings,
equity and debt analyst coverage of companies, casino projects,
legislative and regulatory developments, bankruptcy and litigation
filings, management changes, Native American gaming, international
developments, trends executive buying and selling and more.
In brief, this research covers any and all news and developments that
could affect an investment or business decision.
Key Topics Covered:
Top News Stories And Developments
Investor News:
- Jurisdictional Revenue Reports
- Earnings: Us, Canada
- Earnings: International
- Market Winners And Losers
- Analysts
- Bought And Sold (Insider Trading)
Company News:
- Us, Canada Public
- Us, Canada Private
- International
- E-Gaming
- Non-Gaming Suppliers
Jurisdictional Developments
- Usa, Canada
- Native America
- International
- E-Gaming
Investor Events Schedule
- Investor Presentations
- Conference Calls
- Conference Call Replays
For more information about this newsletter, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z7pldh/fantinis_daily?w=4.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180903005290/en/