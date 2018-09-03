Fantini's Daily Full Suite Gaming Subscription: News and Investible Data Points on the Casino-Gaming Industry - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Fantini's Daily Full Suite Gaming Report - Annual Subscription" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Full Suite Gaming Report comes to you five days a week (excluding holidays) right to your email inbox. Featuring all the same information included in Fantini's Basic & Enhanced Gaming Report such as Market notes both pre-market and mid-day notes when something is happening along with special bulletins during trading hours on events that move stock prices; conference call summaries within hours after they happen and access to the Fantini's website report archive. In addition, you get the National Revenue Report, U.S. Pubic Policy Report and Eilers-Fantini Slot Survey.

This Gaming Report covers news and investible data points on the casino-gaming industry targeted to investors and professionals and corporate level executives.

Fantini's reports cover the entire industry: casino companies, their suppliers, lottery, online and interactive, and pari-mutuel companies.

Areas of coverage include: earnings, financings and re-financings, equity and debt analyst coverage of companies, casino projects, legislative and regulatory developments, bankruptcy and litigation filings, management changes, Native American gaming, international developments, trends executive buying and selling and more.

In brief, this research covers any and all news and developments that could affect an investment or business decision.

Key Topics Covered:

Top News Stories And Developments

Investor News:

- Jurisdictional Revenue Reports

- Earnings: Us, Canada

- Earnings: International

- Market Winners And Losers

- Analysts

- Bought And Sold (Insider Trading)

Company News:

- Us, Canada Public

- Us, Canada Private

- International

- E-Gaming

- Non-Gaming Suppliers

Jurisdictional Developments

- Usa, Canada

- Native America

- International

- E-Gaming

Investor Events Schedule

- Investor Presentations

- Conference Calls

- Conference Call Replays

