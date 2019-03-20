Far East Global : Announcement of Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2018 2017 Change (restated) RESULTS (HK$'000) Revenue 3,611,770 3,132,665 15.3% Profit attributable to owners of the Company 148,571 123,691 20.1% Unrestated Profit attributable to owners of the Company 148,571 100,935* 47.2% FINANCIAL INFORMATION PER SHARE Earnings - basic (HK cents) 6.89 5.74 20.0% Proposed final dividend for the year (HK cent) 1.20 1.00 20.0%

* Profit attributable to owners of the Company published in the 2017 Annual Report as stated to be comparative figure

The board of directors (the "Board") of Far East Global Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with the restated comparative figures for 2017 as follows:

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018 2017 Note HK$'000 HK$'000 (restated) 3 Revenue 3,611,770 3,132,665 5 Costs of sales (3,189,952) (2,685,740) Gross profit 421,818 446,925 4 Other income and other gains, net 2,848 7,479 5 Administrative, selling and other operating expenses (191,204) (209,154) 6 Finance costs (26,717) (17,340) Profit before tax 206,745 227,910 7 Income tax charge (62,265) (114,135) Profit for the year 144,480 113,775 Profit/(loss) for the year attributable to: Owners of the Company 148,571 123,691 Non-controlling interests (4,091) (9,916) 144,480 113,775 9 Earnings per share (HK cents) Basic and diluted 6.89 5.74

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018 2017 HK$'000 HK$'000 (restated) Profit for the year 144,480 113,775 Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified to profit and loss Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations (29,984) 36,832 Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax (29,984) 36,832 Total comprehensive income for the year, net of tax 114,496 150,607 Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to: Owners of the Company 119,303 159,588 Non-controlling interests (4,807) (8,981) 114,496 150,607

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

2018 2017 Note HK$'000 HK$'000 (restated) Non-current Assets Property, plant and equipment 476,959 231,420 Prepaid lease payments 32,491 34,929 Goodwill 138,149 138,149 Deferred tax assets 92,647 94,058 740,246 498,556 Current Assets Inventories 7,014 9,928 Amounts due from customers for contract work - 861,797 Contract assets 967,471 - 10 Trade and other receivables 1,173,875 1,008,703 Deposits and prepayments 53,842 56,627 Tax recoverable 707 1,097 Amounts due from fellow subsidiaries 37,026 46,474 Bank and cash balances 386,630 478,137 2,626,565 2,462,763

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (continued)