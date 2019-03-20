|
Far East Global : Announcement of Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2018
03/20/2019 | 12:35am EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
2018
|
2017
|
Change
|
(restated)
|
RESULTS (HK$'000)
|
Revenue
|
3,611,770
|
3,132,665
|
15.3%
|
Profit attributable to owners of the Company
|
148,571
|
123,691
|
20.1%
|
Unrestated Profit attributable to owners of the
|
Company
|
148,571
|
100,935*
|
47.2%
|
FINANCIAL INFORMATION PER SHARE
|
Earnings - basic (HK cents)
|
6.89
|
5.74
|
20.0%
|
Proposed final dividend for the year (HK cent)
|
1.20
|
1.00
|
20.0%
* Profit attributable to owners of the Company published in the 2017 Annual Report as stated to be comparative figure
The board of directors (the "Board") of Far East Global Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with the restated comparative figures for 2017 as follows:
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
For the year ended 31 December 2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
Note
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
(restated)
|
3
|
Revenue
|
3,611,770
|
3,132,665
|
5
|
Costs of sales
|
(3,189,952)
|
(2,685,740)
|
Gross profit
|
421,818
|
446,925
|
4
|
Other income and other gains, net
|
2,848
|
7,479
|
5
|
Administrative, selling and other operating expenses
|
(191,204)
|
(209,154)
|
6
|
Finance costs
|
(26,717)
|
(17,340)
|
Profit before tax
|
206,745
|
227,910
|
7
|
Income tax charge
|
(62,265)
|
(114,135)
|
Profit for the year
|
144,480
|
113,775
|
Profit/(loss) for the year attributable to:
|
Owners of the Company
|
148,571
|
123,691
|
Non-controlling interests
|
(4,091)
|
(9,916)
|
144,480
|
113,775
|
9
|
Earnings per share (HK cents)
|
Basic and diluted
|
6.89
|
5.74
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 December 2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
(restated)
|
Profit for the year
|
144,480
|
113,775
|
Other comprehensive income
|
Items that may be reclassified to profit and loss
|
Exchange differences arising on translation of
|
foreign operations
|
(29,984)
|
36,832
|
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax
|
(29,984)
|
36,832
|
Total comprehensive income for the year, net of tax
|
114,496
|
150,607
|
Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to:
|
Owners of the Company
|
119,303
|
159,588
|
Non-controlling interests
|
(4,807)
|
(8,981)
|
114,496
|
150,607
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
2018
|
2017
|
Note
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
(restated)
|
Non-current Assets
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
476,959
|
231,420
|
Prepaid lease payments
|
32,491
|
34,929
|
Goodwill
|
138,149
|
138,149
|
Deferred tax assets
|
92,647
|
94,058
|
740,246
|
498,556
|
Current Assets
|
Inventories
|
7,014
|
9,928
|
Amounts due from customers for contract work
|
-
|
861,797
|
Contract assets
|
967,471
|
-
|
10
|
Trade and other receivables
|
1,173,875
|
1,008,703
|
Deposits and prepayments
|
53,842
|
56,627
|
Tax recoverable
|
707
|
1,097
|
Amounts due from fellow subsidiaries
|
37,026
|
46,474
|
Bank and cash balances
|
386,630
|
478,137
|
2,626,565
|
2,462,763
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (continued)
|
2018
|
2017
|
Note
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
(restated)
|
Current Liabilities
|
11
|
Bank borrowings
|
505,178
|
401,693
|
Amounts due to customers for contract work
|
-
|
60,212
|
Deposits received and advances from customers
|
-
|
52,235
|
Contract liabilities
|
299,857
|
-
|
12
|
Trade payables, other payables and accruals
|
1,049,699
|
831,145
|
Finance lease payables
|
793
|
865
|
Current tax payables
|
88,880
|
88,424
|
Amounts due to fellow subsidiaries
|
170,240
|
344,500
|
2,114,647
|
1,779,074
|
Total Assets less Current Liabilities
|
1,252,164
|
1,182,245
|
Capital and Reserves
|
13
|
Share capital
|
21,555
|
21,555
|
Share premium and reserves
|
1,075,736
|
998,914
|
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|
1,097,291
|
1,020,469
|
Non-controlling interests
|
(59,008)
|
(54,201)
|
1,038,283
|
966,268
|
Non-current Liabilities
|
11
|
Bank borrowings
|
211,746
|
213,185
|
Finance lease payables
|
1,842
|
2,499
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
293
|
293
|
213,881
|
215,977
|
1,252,164
|
1,182,245
