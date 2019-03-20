Log in
Far East Global : Announcement of Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2018

03/20/2019 | 12:35am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2018

2017

Change

(restated)

RESULTS (HK$'000)

Revenue

3,611,770

3,132,665

15.3%

Profit attributable to owners of the Company

148,571

123,691

20.1%

Unrestated Profit attributable to owners of the

Company

148,571

100,935*

47.2%

FINANCIAL INFORMATION PER SHARE

Earnings - basic (HK cents)

6.89

5.74

20.0%

Proposed final dividend for the year (HK cent)

1.20

1.00

20.0%

* Profit attributable to owners of the Company published in the 2017 Annual Report as stated to be comparative figure

The board of directors (the "Board") of Far East Global Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with the restated comparative figures for 2017 as follows:

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

(restated)

3

Revenue

3,611,770

3,132,665

5

Costs of sales

(3,189,952)

(2,685,740)

Gross profit

421,818

446,925

4

Other income and other gains, net

2,848

7,479

5

Administrative, selling and other operating expenses

(191,204)

(209,154)

6

Finance costs

(26,717)

(17,340)

Profit before tax

206,745

227,910

7

Income tax charge

(62,265)

(114,135)

Profit for the year

144,480

113,775

Profit/(loss) for the year attributable to:

Owners of the Company

148,571

123,691

Non-controlling interests

(4,091)

(9,916)

144,480

113,775

9

Earnings per share (HK cents)

Basic and diluted

6.89

5.74

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

HK$'000

HK$'000

(restated)

Profit for the year

144,480

113,775

Other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified to profit and loss

Exchange differences arising on translation of

foreign operations

(29,984)

36,832

Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax

(29,984)

36,832

Total comprehensive income for the year, net of tax

114,496

150,607

Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to:

Owners of the Company

119,303

159,588

Non-controlling interests

(4,807)

(8,981)

114,496

150,607

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

2018

2017

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

(restated)

Non-current Assets

Property, plant and equipment

476,959

231,420

Prepaid lease payments

32,491

34,929

Goodwill

138,149

138,149

Deferred tax assets

92,647

94,058

740,246

498,556

Current Assets

Inventories

7,014

9,928

Amounts due from customers for contract work

-

861,797

Contract assets

967,471

-

10

Trade and other receivables

1,173,875

1,008,703

Deposits and prepayments

53,842

56,627

Tax recoverable

707

1,097

Amounts due from fellow subsidiaries

37,026

46,474

Bank and cash balances

386,630

478,137

2,626,565

2,462,763

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (continued)

2018

2017

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

(restated)

Current Liabilities

11

Bank borrowings

505,178

401,693

Amounts due to customers for contract work

-

60,212

Deposits received and advances from customers

-

52,235

Contract liabilities

299,857

-

12

Trade payables, other payables and accruals

1,049,699

831,145

Finance lease payables

793

865

Current tax payables

88,880

88,424

Amounts due to fellow subsidiaries

170,240

344,500

2,114,647

1,779,074

Total Assets less Current Liabilities

1,252,164

1,182,245

Capital and Reserves

13

Share capital

21,555

21,555

Share premium and reserves

1,075,736

998,914

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

1,097,291

1,020,469

Non-controlling interests

(59,008)

(54,201)

1,038,283

966,268

Non-current Liabilities

11

Bank borrowings

211,746

213,185

Finance lease payables

1,842

2,499

Deferred tax liabilities

293

293

213,881

215,977

1,252,164

1,182,245

Far East Global Group Limited published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 04:34:08 UTC
