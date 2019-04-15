Log in
Far East Global : Notice of the Annual General Meeting

04/15/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

(Formerly known as "Far East Global Group Limited 遠 東 環 球 集 團 有 限 公 司")

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 830)

NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting of China State Construction Development Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at 16th Floor, Eight Commercial Tower, 8 Sun Yip Street, Chai Wan, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 29 May 2019 at 10 : 00 a.m. for the following purposes:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

1.To receive and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with the reports of the Directors and Auditor.

2.To declare a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018.

3.(a) To re-elect Mr. Chan Sim Wang as Director;

(b)To re-elect Mr. Zhou Jinsong as Director; and

(c)To re-elect Ms. Kwong Sum Yee Anna as Director.

4.To authorise the Board to fix the remuneration of the Directors.

5.To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as the auditor of the Company and to authorise the Board to fix their remuneration.

To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions:

6.''THAT:

(a)subject to paragraph (b) of this Resolution, the exercise by the directors of the Company (''Directors'') during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and dispose of additional shares in

- 1 -

the capital of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements, options (including warrants, bonds, debentures, notes and other securities which carry rights to subscribe for or are convertible into shares of the Company) which would or might require the exercise of such power(s) during or after the end of the Relevant Period, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;

(b)the aggregate nominal amount of share capital allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted or issued (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) by the Directors pursuant to the approval given in paragraph (a) of this Resolution, otherwise than pursuant to (i) a Rights Issue (as hereinafter defined); (ii) the exercise of rights of subscription or conversion under the terms of any securities or bonds which are convertible into shares of the Company; (iii) any option scheme or similar arrangement for the time being adopted for the grant or issue to eligible persons of shares or rights to acquire shares of the Company; or (iv) any scrip dividend or similar arrangement pursuant to the articles of association of the Company from time to time, shall not exceed 20% of the aggregate nominal amount of the share capital of the Company in issue at the date of this Resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and

(c)for the purpose of this Resolution,

''Relevant Period'' means the period from the passing of this Resolution until whichever is the earliest of:

(i)the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;

(ii)the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or any applicable laws to be held; and

(iii)the date on which the authority set out in this Resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders'') in general meeting.

''Rights Issue'' means an offer of shares open for a period fixed by the Directors to holders of shares of the Company or any class thereof on the register on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares or any class thereof (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of any relevant jurisdiction, or the requirements of any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange in any territory outside Hong Kong).''

- 2 -

7.''THAT:

(a)subject to paragraph (b) of this Resolution, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to buy back shares of the Company, subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws and the requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, as amended from time to time, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;

(b)the aggregate nominal amount of the shares of the Company to be bought back by the Company pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) of this Resolution during the Relevant Period shall not exceed 10% of the aggregate nominal amount of the share capital of the Company in issue as at the date of this Resolution, and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and

(c)for the purpose of this Resolution:

''Relevant Period'' means the period from the passing of this Resolution until whichever is the earliest of:

(i)the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;

(ii)the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or any applicable laws to be held; and

(iii)the date on which the authority set out in this Resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the Shareholders in general meeting.''

8.''THAT, conditional upon the passing of Resolutions (6) and (7) set out in the notice convening this Meeting, the general mandate granted to the Directors to allot, issue and dispose of additional shares pursuant to the Resolution (6) set out in the notice convening this Meeting, be and is hereby extended by the addition thereto of an amount representing the aggregate nominal amount of the share capital of the Company bought back by the Company under the authority granted pursuant to Resolution (7) set out in the notice convening this Meeting, provided that such amount shall not exceed 10 per cent of the aggregate nominal amount of the share capital of the Company in issue as at the date of this Resolution.''

By Order of the Board

China State Construction Development

Holdings Limited

Lau Shuk Yin Connie

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 16 April 2019

- 3 -

Notes:

1.Only members are entitled to attend and vote at the meeting (or at any adjournment thereof).

2.A member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting (or at any adjournment thereof) is entitled to appoint one or more proxies (who must be an individual) to attend and vote in his/her stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.

3.In order to be valid, the proxy form, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be).

4.Completion and return of a proxy form shall not preclude a member from attending and voting in person at the meeting or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) should the member so wish, and in such event, the proxy form shall be deemed to be revoked.

5.Where there are joint holders of any share of the Company, any one of such joint holders may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at any meeting, the vote of the senior holder who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding.

6.The register of members of the Company will be closed for the following periods:

(a)For the purpose of determining shareholders' right to attend and vote at the AGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Friday, 24 May 2019 to Wednesday, 29 May 2019 (both days inclusive). In order to qualify for attending and voting at the AGM, all transfer documents, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4 : 30 p.m. on Thursday, 23 May 2019.

(b)For the purpose of determining shareholders' entitlement to the final dividend, the register of members of the Company will be closed on Thursday, 13 June 2019 and Friday, 14 June 2019 (both days inclusive). In order to qualify for the proposed final dividend, all transfer documents, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4 : 30 p.m. on Wednesday, 12 June 2019.

7.With respect to the ordinary resolution set out in Resolution (7) of the notice, approval is being sought from members for a general mandate to be given to the Directors to buy back shares of the Company.

8.With respect to the ordinary resolutions set out in Resolutions (6) and (8) of the notice, approval is being sought from members for general mandates to be given to the Directors to allot, issue and dispose of additional shares of the Company.

9.A circular containing the information regarding, inter alia, the Directors proposed to be re-elected and the general mandates to issue shares and buy back shares of the Company will be sent to the shareholders of the Company together with the Company's 2018 Annual Report.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhang Haipeng as Chairman and Non-executive Director; Mr. Wu Mingqing (Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Wang Hai and Mr. Chan Sim Wang as Executive Directors; Mr. Huang Jiang as Non-executive Director; and Mr. Zhou Jinsong, Mr. Hong Winn and Ms. Kwong Sum Yee Anna as Independent Non-executive Directors.

- 4 -

Disclaimer

Far East Global Group Limited published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 08:57:02 UTC
