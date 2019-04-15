Far East Global : Notice of the Annual General Meeting

Notes:

1.Only members are entitled to attend and vote at the meeting (or at any adjournment thereof).

2.A member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting (or at any adjournment thereof) is entitled to appoint one or more proxies (who must be an individual) to attend and vote in his/her stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.

3.In order to be valid, the proxy form, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be).

4.Completion and return of a proxy form shall not preclude a member from attending and voting in person at the meeting or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) should the member so wish, and in such event, the proxy form shall be deemed to be revoked.

5.Where there are joint holders of any share of the Company, any one of such joint holders may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at any meeting, the vote of the senior holder who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding.

6.The register of members of the Company will be closed for the following periods:

(a)For the purpose of determining shareholders' right to attend and vote at the AGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Friday, 24 May 2019 to Wednesday, 29 May 2019 (both days inclusive). In order to qualify for attending and voting at the AGM, all transfer documents, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4 : 30 p.m. on Thursday, 23 May 2019.

(b)For the purpose of determining shareholders' entitlement to the final dividend, the register of members of the Company will be closed on Thursday, 13 June 2019 and Friday, 14 June 2019 (both days inclusive). In order to qualify for the proposed final dividend, all transfer documents, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4 : 30 p.m. on Wednesday, 12 June 2019.

7.With respect to the ordinary resolution set out in Resolution (7) of the notice, approval is being sought from members for a general mandate to be given to the Directors to buy back shares of the Company.

8.With respect to the ordinary resolutions set out in Resolutions (6) and (8) of the notice, approval is being sought from members for general mandates to be given to the Directors to allot, issue and dispose of additional shares of the Company.

9.A circular containing the information regarding, inter alia, the Directors proposed to be re-elected and the general mandates to issue shares and buy back shares of the Company will be sent to the shareholders of the Company together with the Company's 2018 Annual Report.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhang Haipeng as Chairman and Non-executive Director; Mr. Wu Mingqing (Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Wang Hai and Mr. Chan Sim Wang as Executive Directors; Mr. Huang Jiang as Non-executive Director; and Mr. Zhou Jinsong, Mr. Hong Winn and Ms. Kwong Sum Yee Anna as Independent Non-executive Directors.