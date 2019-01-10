Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Far East Global : Operating Information for the Twelve Months Ended 31 December 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 05:09am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

OPERATING INFORMATION FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS

ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

This announcement is made by Far East Global Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Company wishes to provide to its shareholders the attached operating information which contains certain operating data of the Group for the twelve months ended 31 December 2018 (the "Quarterly Update"). The Quarterly Update is also available on the website of the Company (www.fareastglobal.com).

The Quarterly Update has been prepared based on internal management records of the Group which have not been audited or reviewed by external auditors, and as such the data is for investors' information only. Such data may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual, semi-annual or quarterly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collection and collating of such data. The Quarterly Update does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities or financial instruments of the Group. It does not and it is not intended to provide any investment service or investment advice.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when investing or dealing in the securities of the Company. You are also recommended to consult your own professional or financial advisers if you are in doubt as to your investment positions.

By Order of the Board

Far East Global Group Limited

Zhang Haipeng

Chairman and Non-executive Director

Hong Kong, 10 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhang Haipeng as Chairman and Non-executive Director; Mr. Wu Mingqing (Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Wang Hai and Mr. Chan Sim Wang as Executive Directors; Mr. Huang Jiang as Non-executive Director; and Mr. Zhou Jinsong, Mr. Hong Winn and Ms. Kwong Sum Yee Anna as Independent Non-executive Directors.

QUARTERLY UPDATE - OPERATING INFORMATION FOR

THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The Group recorded a new contract value of HK$4,791 million in the twelve months ended 31 December 2018, representing a growth of 14.6% as compared with the same period last year, and hence a 106.5% completion of the full year target of 2018 (which is not less than HK$4,500 million).

As of 31 December 2018, the on-hand contract value amounted to approximately HK$11,665 million, among which the backlog was approximately HK$6,726 million (representing an increase of 22.8% as compared to the backlog as of 31 December 2017), which meets the Group's expected future works.

New Contracts Target for 2019:

The Group is pleased to announce that the Group's target for new contracts to be awarded in 2019 is no less than HK$5,000 million.

New Contract Awarded

HK$ million

Twelve months ended

31 Dec 2018

Twelve months ended

31 Dec 2017

Change

(%)

Curtain Wall

4,005

2,877

39.2

Building Works

601

1,206

-50.2

Operating Management

185

96

92.7

Total

4,791

4,179

14.6

Project in Progress

HK$ million

As of 31 Dec 2018

As of 31 Dec 2017

Change in Backlog (%)

Total Value

Backlog

Total Value

Backlog

Curtain Wall

8,805

5,231

7,988

3,990

31.1

Building Works

2,347

1,277

1,745

1,435

-11.0

Operating Management

513

218

96

54

303.7

Total

11,665

6,726

9,829

5,479

22.8

Disclaimer

Far East Global Group Limited published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 10:08:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:38aVisteon to Cooperate with Tencent on Autonomous Driving and Intelligent Cockpit Solutions for Guangzhou Automobile Group R&D
AQ
05:38aGREAT PANTHER SILVER : reports 15% quarterly increase in production at Topia mine in Mexico
AQ
05:38aDACIAN GOLD : hits commercial stride as Mt Morgans ramps up production
AQ
05:38aIntesa Sanpaolo Turns to Gemalto for Italy’s First Biometric Contactless Payment Card Pilot
AQ
05:38aKUSHCO : sees 1Q revenue almost triple but bottom line turns negative
AQ
05:38aCK ASSET : A peek at CK Assets plan to turn a hotel into apartments for 7,500 people, with 54 units on every floor sharing 10 lifts
AQ
05:37aSTILLFRONT GROUP AB : Stillfront Group publishes approved bond prospectus in anticipation of listing of its bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm
AQ
05:37aNexus Energy Reduces O/S and A/S After CEO Returns 150 Million Shares to Treasury
AQ
05:37aPutnam Investments Recognized for Delivering Exceptional Total Client Experience
AQ
05:37aPEOPLES BANCORP OF NORTH CAROLINA : Announces Special Cash Dividend
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORD MOTOR COMPANY : VW, FORD TO REVEAL DEEPER ALLIANCE NEXT WEEK: sources
2PG&E CORPORATION : CALIFORNIA UTILITY PG&E EXPLORES BANKRUPTCY FILING: sources
3Oil drops 1 percent on U.S.-China trade talks, American supply surge
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : WeChat Unveils Latest Report on Digital Trends in China and Case Studies on i..
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Strives to Hold Its Rating Above Junk

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.