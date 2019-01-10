Far East Global : Operating Information for the Twelve Months Ended 31 December 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

OPERATING INFORMATION FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS

ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

This announcement is made by Far East Global Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Company wishes to provide to its shareholders the attached operating information which contains certain operating data of the Group for the twelve months ended 31 December 2018 (the "Quarterly Update"). The Quarterly Update is also available on the website of the Company (www.fareastglobal.com).

The Quarterly Update has been prepared based on internal management records of the Group which have not been audited or reviewed by external auditors, and as such the data is for investors' information only. Such data may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual, semi-annual or quarterly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collection and collating of such data. The Quarterly Update does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities or financial instruments of the Group. It does not and it is not intended to provide any investment service or investment advice.

QUARTERLY UPDATE - OPERATING INFORMATION FOR

THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The Group recorded a new contract value of HK$4,791 million in the twelve months ended 31 December 2018, representing a growth of 14.6% as compared with the same period last year, and hence a 106.5% completion of the full year target of 2018 (which is not less than HK$4,500 million).

As of 31 December 2018, the on-hand contract value amounted to approximately HK$11,665 million, among which the backlog was approximately HK$6,726 million (representing an increase of 22.8% as compared to the backlog as of 31 December 2017), which meets the Group's expected future works.

New Contracts Target for 2019:

The Group is pleased to announce that the Group's target for new contracts to be awarded in 2019 is no less than HK$5,000 million.

New Contract Awarded

HK$ million Twelve months ended 31 Dec 2018 Twelve months ended 31 Dec 2017 Change (%) Curtain Wall 4,005 2,877 39.2 Building Works 601 1,206 -50.2 Operating Management 185 96 92.7 Total 4,791 4,179 14.6

Project in Progress