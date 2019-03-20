Log in
Far East Global : Poll Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting Held on 20 March 2019

03/20/2019 | 05:00am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 20 MARCH 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that at the EGM held on 20 March 2019, all the resolutions as set out in the Notice of EGM were duly passed by way of poll.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of extraordinary general meeting (the "Notice of EGM") of Far East Global Group Limited (the "Company") both dated 22 February 2019.

Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise.

The Board is pleased to announce that at the EGM held on 20 March 2019, all the resolutions as set out in the Notice of EGM were duly passed by way of poll. Details of the poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the EGM are as follows:

Resolutions

Number of votes (%)

Total number of votes cast

For

Against

Ordinary Resolution

1.

To approve, confirm and ratify the Sale and Purchase Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder and the implementation thereof.

442,266 (100%)

0 (0%)

442,266

Special Resolution

2.

Subject to and conditional upon the necessary approval of the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands being obtained, to change the English name of the Company from "Far East Global Group Limited" to "CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED" and to change the dual foreign name of Company in Chinese from "遠東環球集團有限公司" to "中國建築興業集團有限公司".

1,596,825,545

(100%)

0 (0%)

1,596,825,545

-1 -

Resolutions

Number of votes (%)

Total number of votes cast

For

Against

Ordinary Resolutions

3.

(A) To re-elect Mr. Zhang Haipeng as

Director.

1,596,825,545

(100%)

0 (0%)

1,596,825,545

(B) To re-elect Mr. Wu Mingqing as

Director.

1,596,825,545

(100%)

0 (0%)

1,596,825,545

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of Resolutions 1, 3(A) and 3(B), these resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions. As not less than 75% of the votes were cast in favour of Resolution 2, this resolution was duly passed as a special resolution.

Notes:

(1)

The full text of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of EGM.

(2)

As at the date of the EGM, the Company had 2,155,545,000 ordinary shares in issue.

(3)

Number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on Resolution 1 at the EGM was

559,141,721.

(4)

Number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on Resolutions 2, 3(A) and 3(B) at the

EGM was 2,155,545,000.

(5)

CSC and its associates, in aggregate holding 1,596,403,279 shares as at the date of the EGM, were

required under the Listing Rules to abstain, and had abstained, from voting on the Resolution 1 at

the EGM.

(6)

There were no shares entitling the holders thereof to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the

resolutions at the EGM pursuant to Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules.

(7)

The scrutineer for the poll at the EGM was Tricor Investor Services Limited, the Company's Hong

Kong branch share registrar.

By Order of the Board

Far East Global Group Limited

Zhang Haipeng

Chairman and Non-executive Director

Hong Kong, 20 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhang Haipeng as Chairman and Non-executive Director; Mr. Wu Mingqing (Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Wang Hai and Mr. Chan Sim Wang as Executive Directors; Mr. Huang Jiang as Non-executive Director; and Mr. Zhou Jinsong, Mr. Hong Winn and Ms. Kwong Sum Yee Anna as Independent Non-executive Directors.

-2 -

Disclaimer

Far East Global Group Limited published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 08:59:02 UTC
