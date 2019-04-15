Far East Global : Proposals for Re-election of Directors and General Mandates to Issue Shares and Buy Back Shares and Notice of the Annual General Meeting

If you are in doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

(Formerly known as "Far East Global Group Limited 遠 東 環 球 集 團 有 限 公 司")

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 830)

PROPOSALS FOR RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

AND

GENERAL MANDATES

TO ISSUE SHARES AND BUY BACK SHARES

AND

NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The notice convening the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at 16th Floor, Eight Commercial Tower, 8 Sun Yip Street, Chai Wan, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 29 May 2019, at 10 : 00 a.m. is set out on pages 12 to 15 of this circular.

