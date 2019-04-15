Log in
Far East Global : Proposals for Re-election of Directors and General Mandates to Issue Shares and Buy Back Shares and Notice of the Annual General Meeting

0
04/15/2019 | 04:58am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in China State Construction Development Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying proxy form to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s), or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s).

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

(Formerly known as "Far East Global Group Limited 遠 東 環 球 集 團 有 限 公 司")

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 830)

PROPOSALS FOR RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

AND

GENERAL MANDATES

TO ISSUE SHARES AND BUY BACK SHARES

AND

NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The notice convening the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at 16th Floor, Eight Commercial Tower, 8 Sun Yip Street, Chai Wan, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 29 May 2019, at 10 : 00 a.m. is set out on pages 12 to 15 of this circular.

Whether or not you are able to attend the meeting you are requested to complete the accompanying proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and deposit the same with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible, and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the annual general meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of a proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the annual general meeting or any adjournment thereof should you so wish.

This circular is in English and Chinese. In case of any inconsistency, the English version shall prevail.

16 April 2019

CONTENTS

Page

Definitions .

. . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Letter from the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

Appendix I

-

Particulars of Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

Appendix II

-

Explanatory Statement for the Buy-back Mandate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9

Notice of the Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

12

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:

''AGM''

the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at 16th

Floor, Eight Commercial Tower, 8 Sun Yip Street, Chai Wan,

Hong Kong on Wednesday, 29 May 2019 at 10 : 00 a.m. or any

adjournment thereof;

''Articles of

the articles of association of the Company;

Association''

''Board''

the board of Directors;

''Buy-back Mandate''

a general and unconditional mandate to be granted to the

Directors to buy back Shares not exceeding 10% of the aggregate

nominal amount of the share capital of the Company in issue as

at the date of passing the relevant resolution at the AGM;

''close associate(s)''

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules;

''Companies Law''

the Companies Law, Chapter 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated

and revised) of the Cayman Islands;

''Company''

China State Construction Development Holdings Limited

(formerly known as Far East Global Group Limited), a

company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited

liability and whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the

Stock Exchange (stock code: 830);

''core connected

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules;

person(s)''

''CSCIHL''

China State Construction International Holdings Limited, a

company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited

liability and whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the

Stock Exchange (stock code: 3311), a controlling shareholder of

the Company;

''CSCIHL Group''

CSCIHL and its subsidiaries;

''Director(s)''

the director(s) of the Company;

''Group''

the Company and its subsidiaries;

''HK$''

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong;

''Hong Kong''

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC;

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

''Issue Mandate''

a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted to

the Directors to allot, issue and dispose of additional Shares not

exceeding 20% of the aggregate nominal amount of the share

capital of the Company in issue as at the date of passing the

relevant resolution at the AGM;

''Latest Practicable

10 April 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the

Date''

printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information

contained herein;

''Listing Rules''

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange;

''PRC''

People's Republic of China;

''SFO''

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws

of Hong Kong);

''Share(s)''

ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the capital of the

Company;

''Shareholder(s)''

holder(s) of the Shares;

''Stock Exchange''

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited;

''Takeovers Code''

the Code on Takeovers and Mergers; and

''%''

per cent.

- 2 -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

(Formerly known as "Far East Global Group Limited 遠 東 環 球 集 團 有 限 公 司")

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 830)

Chairman and Non-executive Director:

Registered office:

Mr. ZHANG Haipeng

P.O. Box 309

Ugland House

Executive Directors:

Grand Cayman

Mr. WU Mingqing

KY1-1104

(Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Cayman Islands

Mr. WANG Hai

Mr. CHAN Sim Wang

Head office and principal place

of business in Hong Kong:

Non-executive Director:

16th Floor, Eight Commercial Tower

Mr. HUANG Jiang

8 Sun Yip Street

Chai Wan

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Hong Kong

Mr. ZHOU Jinsong

Mr. HONG Winn

Ms. KWONG Sum Yee Anna

16 April 2019

To the Shareholders,

Dear Sir/Madam,

PROPOSALS FOR RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

AND

GENERAL MANDATES

TO ISSUE SHARES AND BUY BACK SHARES

AND

NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

INTRODUCTION

The Company will propose at the AGM resolutions to, inter alia, (i) re-elect the Directors; and (ii) grant to the Directors the Issue Mandate and the Buy-back Mandate upon the expiry of the current general mandates to issue Shares and buy back Shares granted to the Directors at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 29 May 2018.

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Far East Global Group Limited published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 08:57:02 UTC
0
