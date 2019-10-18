Far East Global : Unaudited Financial Performance and Operating Information for the Third Quarter of 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 830)
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND
OPERATING INFORMATION
FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2019
This announcement is made by China State Construction Development Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) ("SFO") and Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").
The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to provide the following unaudited financial data and operating information of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the third quarter of 2019 (being the nine months ended 30 September 2019) (the "Quarterly Update"). The Quarterly Update is provided to ensure that shareholders of the Company and potential investors have equal and timely access to the information of the Company. The Quarterly Update is also available on the website of the Company (www.cscd.com.hk).
The Company is an indirect subsidiary of China State Construction International Holdings Limited ("CSCIHL", whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange). As at the date of this announcement, CSCIHL beneficially owns 74.06% of the issued share capital of the Company. CSCIHL will, on or about 22 October 2019, announce its unaudited third quarterly results of 2019 pursuant to the disclosure obligation under Rule 13.09(2) of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the SFO. Such results will contain the unaudited financial data and operating information of the Group.
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
For the nine months ended 30 September 2019, the unaudited revenue of the Group was about HK$2,688,024,000 (30 September 2018: HK$2,366,101,000). The operating profit was about HK$201,555,000 (30 September 2018: HK$167,586,000). The results and the comparatives are prepared on the same basis as for the preparation of the audited consolidated financial statement for the year ended 31 December 2018.
UNAUDITED OPERATING INFORMATION
The Group recorded an accumulated new contract value of HK$3,322 million in the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (achieved a 66.44% completion of the full year target of 2019, which is not less than HK$5,000 million).
As of 30 September 2019, the on-hand contract value amounted to approximately HK$13,586 million, among which the backlog was approximately HK$7,560 million.
New Contracts Awarded & Project in Progress in the Third Quarter of 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
New Contract
|
Project in Progress
|
Business Segments
|
Awarded
|
Total Value
|
Backlog
|
(HK$ million)
|
(HK$ million)
|
(HK$ million)
|
Curtain Wall
|
2,982
|
10,652
|
6,362
|
Building Works
|
14
|
2,361
|
843
|
Operating Management
|
326
|
573
|
355
|
Total
|
3,322
|
13,586
|
7,560
|
|
|
|
GENERAL
Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should note that all the figures contained in this announcement are unaudited. Accordingly, such figures should in no way be regarded as to provide any indication of or assurance on the financial results of the Group for the nine months ended 30 September 2019.
The data contained in the unaudited operating information has been prepared based on internal management records of the Group which have not been audited or reviewed by external auditors, and as such the data is for investors' information only. Such data may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual, semi-annual or quarterly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collection and collating of such data. The unaudited operating information does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities or financial instruments of the Group. It does not and it is not intended to provide any investment service or investment advice.
Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are urged to exercise caution in dealing in the securities of the Company and are recommended to consult their own professional advisers if they are in doubt as to their investment positions.
By Order of the Board
China State Construction Development
Holdings Limited
Zhang Haipeng
Chairman and Non-executive Director
Hong Kong, 18 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhang Haipeng as Chairman and Non-executive Director; Mr. Wu Mingqing (Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Wang Hai and Mr. Chan Sim Wang as Executive Directors; Mr. Huang Jiang as Non-executive Director; and Mr. Zhou Jinsong, Mr. Hong Winn and Ms. Kwong Sum Yee Anna as Independent Non-executive Directors.
