Far East Global : Unaudited Financial Performance and Operating Information for the Third Quarter of 2019

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 830)

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND

OPERATING INFORMATION

FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2019

This announcement is made by China State Construction Development Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) ("SFO") and Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to provide the following unaudited financial data and operating information of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the third quarter of 2019 (being the nine months ended 30 September 2019) (the "Quarterly Update"). The Quarterly Update is provided to ensure that shareholders of the Company and potential investors have equal and timely access to the information of the Company. The Quarterly Update is also available on the website of the Company (www.cscd.com.hk).

The Company is an indirect subsidiary of China State Construction International Holdings Limited ("CSCIHL", whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange). As at the date of this announcement, CSCIHL beneficially owns 74.06% of the issued share capital of the Company. CSCIHL will, on or about 22 October 2019, announce its unaudited third quarterly results of 2019 pursuant to the disclosure obligation under Rule 13.09(2) of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the SFO. Such results will contain the unaudited financial data and operating information of the Group.

