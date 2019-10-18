Log in
Far East Global : Update on Continuing Connected Transactions in relation to COLI Works

10/18/2019 | 12:04am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 830)

UPDATE ON CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

IN RELATION TO COLI WORKS

Reference is made to (i) the announcement dated 26 June 2018 jointly issued by COLI, CSC and the Company; and (ii) the circular of the Company dated 18 July 2018 (the "Circular"), in relation to the continuing connected transactions in relation to COLI Works. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

On 26 June 2018, COLI and the Company entered into the COLI Works Framework Agreement, pursuant to which the COLI Group may engage the Group for the provision of the COLI Works (i.e. the provision of building construction, contracting and engineering works, project management, supervision and consultancy services by the Group for the COLI Group's construction works as a contractor, subcontractor or service provider (as the case may be)) from time to time for the period commencing from 20 August 2018 and ending on 30 June 2021 subject to the COLI Works Engagement Cap.

The COLI Works Engagement Cap was further and particularly allocated into two sub-caps of (a) the building construction works; and (b) project management, supervision and consultancy services. The sub- caps set out in page 9 of the Circular are reproduced below for ease of reference:

For the period from

For the period from

COLI Works

20 August 2018 to

For the year ending

For the year ending

1 January 2021 to

Engagement Cap

31 December 2018

31 December 2019

31 December 2020

30 June 2021

(HK$)

(HK$)

(HK$)

(HK$)

(a)

Building construction

1,190 million

1,190 million

1,190 million

790 million

works

(b)

Project management,

10 million

10 million

10 million

10 million

supervision and

consultancy services

Total

1,200 million

1,200 million

1,200 million

800 million

1

UPDATE ON CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

The Board wishes to update the Shareholders of the utilisation of the two sub-caps in respect of the COLI Works since the commencement of the COLI Works Framework Agreement on 20 August 2018:

Historical transaction amounts

For the period from

For the period from

20 August 2018 to

1 January 2019 to

31 December 2018

30 September 2019

(HK$)

(HK$)

(a) Building construction works

87 million

96 million

(b) Project management, supervision and

6 million

7 million

consultancy services

Total

93 million

103 million

Reallocation of sub-caps of COLI Works Engagement Cap

The Board expects that the existing sub-cap for project management, supervision and consultancy services under the COLI Works Engagement Cap for the two years ending 31 December 2020 and the period from 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021 will be insufficient for the business expansion in the construction supervision market. As such, the Board would like to reallocate the sub-caps of the COLI Works Engagement Cap as follows:

For the period from

For the year ending

For the year ending

1 January 2021 to

COLI Works Engagement Cap

31 December 2019

31 December 2020

30 June 2021

(HK$)

(HK$)

(HK$)

(a) Building construction works

1,100 million

1,100 million

700 million

(b) Project management, supervision and

100 million

100 million

100 million

consultancy services

Total

1,200 million

1,200 million

800 million

All terms and conditions of the COLI Works Framework Agreement (including the COLI Works Engagement Cap) remain unchanged.

By order of the Board of

China State Construction Development Holdings Limited

Zhang Haipeng

Chairman and Non-executive Director

Hong Kong, 18 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhang Haipeng as Chairman and Non-executive Director; Mr. Wu Mingqing (Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Wang Hai and Mr. Chan Sim Wang as Executive Directors; Mr. Huang Jiang as Non-executive Director; and Mr. Zhou Jinsong, Mr. Hong Winn and Ms. Kwong Sum Yee Anna as Independent Non- executive Directors.

2

Disclaimer

Far East Global Group Limited published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 04:03:05 UTC
