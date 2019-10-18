Far East Global : Update on Continuing Connected Transactions in relation to COLI Works

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 830)

UPDATE ON CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

IN RELATION TO COLI WORKS

Reference is made to (i) the announcement dated 26 June 2018 jointly issued by COLI, CSC and the Company; and (ii) the circular of the Company dated 18 July 2018 (the "Circular"), in relation to the continuing connected transactions in relation to COLI Works. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

On 26 June 2018, COLI and the Company entered into the COLI Works Framework Agreement, pursuant to which the COLI Group may engage the Group for the provision of the COLI Works (i.e. the provision of building construction, contracting and engineering works, project management, supervision and consultancy services by the Group for the COLI Group's construction works as a contractor, subcontractor or service provider (as the case may be)) from time to time for the period commencing from 20 August 2018 and ending on 30 June 2021 subject to the COLI Works Engagement Cap.

The COLI Works Engagement Cap was further and particularly allocated into two sub-caps of (a) the building construction works; and (b) project management, supervision and consultancy services. The sub- caps set out in page 9 of the Circular are reproduced below for ease of reference: