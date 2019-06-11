Log in
Far East Hospitality Trust : Allotment, Issue And Listing Of New Stapled Securities Under The Distribution Reinvestment Plan

06/11/2019 | 05:33am EDT
Other Issuer(s) for Stapled Security
Name
DBS TRUSTEE LIMITED
Announcement Title Scrip Election/ Distribution/ DRP
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 11, 2019 17:19
Status Replace
Corporate Action Reference SG190425DVOPOVS2
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Gerald Lee Hwee Keong
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Dividend/ Distribution Number Applicable
Value 26
Dividend/ Distribution Type Interim
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit) SGD 0.0091
Dividend/ Distribution Period 01/01/2019 TO 31/03/2019
Number of Days 90
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Allotment, issue and listing of new stapled securities under the Distribution Reinvestment Plan for the distribution for the period from 1 January 2019 to 31 March 2019.
Taxation Conditions Please see attachment for details.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time 06/05/2019 17:00:00
Ex Date 03/05/2019
Cash Payment Details
Election Period 13/05/2019 TO 24/05/2019
Default Option Yes
Option Currency Singapore Dollar
Payment Type Payment Rate in Gross
Taxable Yes
Gross Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.0091
Net Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.0091
Pay Date 12/06/2019
Gross Rate Status Actual Rate
Security Option Details
Election Period 13/05/2019 TO 24/05/2019
New Security ISIN SG2F08984575
New Security Name FAR EAST HOSPITALITY TRUST
Security Not Found Yes
Fractional Disposition Method Round down fraction to last full unit
Security Credit Date 12/06/2019
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 118,415 bytes)

Disclaimer

Far East Hospitality Trust published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 09:32:08 UTC
