Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Faraday Grid Launches in the U.S. and Presents Energy System of the Future

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Technology will transform the electricity grid into a platform for innovation, supporting smart cities, electric vehicles and decarbonization

Global energy technology company Faraday Grid Ltd (“Faraday Grid” or “FGL”) today announces its formal launch into the United States. The company will hold its official launch event and the announcement of its U.S. operations this evening with a high profile event for key U.S. energy industry experts at the Andrew Mellon Auditorium in Washington.

Tonight, Faraday Grid will present an energy system fit for the future, enabling affordable, reliable and clean energy to everyone. It will also feature a live demonstration of the Faraday Exchanger, an evolution of the Exchanger device first presented to the world during a live audience event in Edinburgh in December 2017.

Tonight’s event is the latest milestone for Faraday Grid, which established its second global Innovation Center in Washington, following the first in Edinburgh, UK. The U.S. team, featuring experts in power systems, power electronics, as well as mechanical and electrical engineering, strengthens the already world class engineering talent across the company’s other global technology hubs and offices. Commercial expansion and technological innovation will accelerate as additional teams are established in other U.S. locations in the future.

“Electricity is the primary creator of prosperity,” said Andrew Scobie, Founder & CEO of Faraday Grid. “Faraday Grid will transform the grid and create a permissionless and decentralized platform, which will unleash the innovation and creativity needed to ensure the electricity grid meets the needs of U.S. energy consumers in the future. More than 100 cities, counties and states in the U.S. have set 100 percent renewables or net zero carbon emissions targets and we offer a pathway to achieve decarbonization, while also reducing energy costs and enabling innovation.”

Evolution towards smart cities is increasingly critical to addressing climate change, while delivering sustainable prosperity to all. With the transition to smart cities, fundamental shifts are required to develop energy systems that are more reliable, resilient and sustainable.

Current energy grids date back over a century, when power was generated by a small number of large, fossil fuel power stations. Faraday Grid’s technology greatly improves the efficiency of the electricity grid and integrates renewable energy more effectively, as demand from households and businesses increases. When installed across the grid, Faraday Exchangers – “plug and play” devices that dynamically balance and smooth power flowing across the energy system – enable the grid to act as a platform for smart cities, electric vehicles and domestic prosumers.

In January, Faraday Grid received over $30 million in strategic investment from Adam Neumann, Co-Founder and CEO of WeWork, based on a shared vision to boost society’s welfare and productivity. Last year Faraday Grid’s technology was validated by Power Networks Demonstration Center (PNDC), the UK’s leading grid test facility and demonstration center.

Media wishing to attend tonight’s U.S. launch event in Washington, D.C. can register here.

About Faraday Grid:

Faraday Grid was formed from the desire to solve global challenges facing our society and environment. The company is dedicated to reimagining global energy systems to enable sustainable prosperity for all. Specifically, with innovation in deep tech, Faraday Grid is revolutionizing electricity networks.

For more information, see www.faradaygrid.com or @TheFaradayGrid


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:16aEPAM : Hilti's Campaign Management Platform, Developed by EPAM, Wins 2019 Adobe Experience Maker Award
PU
10:16aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : EUR/USD Depressed By Downtrend Resistance As Doom And Gloom Dominate
PU
10:16aLAKELAND BANCORP : Bank Makes Donation to United Way of Northern NJ
PU
10:16aGENERAL MILLS : Helping food banks achieve zero hunger
PU
10:16aDAIMLER : Geely Deepen Bond With Electric City-Car Venture -- Update
DJ
10:16aUNILUMIN : Event technology provider Abcomrents acquires Rentfusion
AQ
10:16aTORONTO DOMINION BANK : The 4% Mortgage Is Back
DJ
10:16aFACTUAL DATA : ® Announces Credit Integration with Maxwell
BU
10:15aBARCLAYS : Second ex Barclays banker convicted in London Euribor re-trial
RE
10:15aCNH INDUSTRIAL : HEULIEZ BUS receives largest order to date for its newly launched electric citybuses
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : shares sag after U.S. jury verdict in Roundup cancer trial
2DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : bondholders back restructuring in blow to bid hopes
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. FAA says handling aircraft approval on its own would cost $1.8 billion
4SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : Raided in Russia Probe
5EASYJET : Passengers stranded after Iceland's WOW air collapses

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.