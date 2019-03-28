Faraday Grid Launches in the U.S. and Presents Energy System of the Future

Technology will transform the electricity grid into a platform for
innovation, supporting smart cities, electric vehicles and
decarbonization
Global energy technology company Faraday
Grid Ltd (“Faraday Grid” or “FGL”) today announces its formal launch
into the United States. The company will hold its official launch event
and the announcement of its U.S. operations this evening with a high
profile event for key U.S. energy industry experts at the Andrew Mellon
Auditorium in Washington.
Tonight, Faraday Grid will present an energy system fit for the future,
enabling affordable, reliable and clean energy to everyone. It will also
feature a live demonstration of the Faraday
Exchanger, an evolution of the Exchanger device first presented to
the world during a live audience event in Edinburgh in December 2017.
Tonight’s event is the latest milestone for Faraday Grid, which
established its second global Innovation Center in Washington, following
the first in Edinburgh, UK. The U.S. team, featuring experts in power
systems, power electronics, as well as mechanical and electrical
engineering, strengthens the already world class engineering talent
across the company’s other global technology hubs and offices.
Commercial expansion and technological innovation will accelerate as
additional teams are established in other U.S. locations in the future.
“Electricity is the primary creator of prosperity,” said Andrew
Scobie, Founder & CEO of Faraday Grid. “Faraday Grid will
transform the grid and create a permissionless and decentralized
platform, which will unleash the innovation and creativity needed to
ensure the electricity grid meets the needs of U.S. energy consumers in
the future. More than 100 cities, counties and states in the U.S. have
set 100 percent renewables or net zero carbon emissions targets and we
offer a pathway to achieve decarbonization, while also reducing energy
costs and enabling innovation.”
Evolution towards smart cities is increasingly critical to addressing
climate change, while delivering sustainable prosperity to all. With the
transition to smart cities, fundamental shifts are required to develop
energy systems that are more reliable, resilient and sustainable.
Current energy grids date back over a century, when power was generated
by a small number of large, fossil fuel power stations. Faraday Grid’s
technology greatly improves the efficiency of the electricity grid and
integrates renewable energy more effectively, as demand from households
and businesses increases. When installed across the grid, Faraday
Exchangers – “plug and play” devices that dynamically balance and smooth
power flowing across the energy system – enable the grid to act as a
platform for smart cities, electric vehicles and domestic prosumers.
In January, Faraday Grid received over $30
million in strategic investment from Adam Neumann, Co-Founder and
CEO of WeWork, based on a shared vision to boost society’s welfare and
productivity. Last year Faraday Grid’s technology was validated by Power
Networks Demonstration Center (PNDC), the UK’s leading grid test
facility and demonstration center.
