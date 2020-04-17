Farewell -- For Now -- to Planned Teacher Raises and Property Tax Rebates

By Scott Calvert

Governors across the U.S. are moving to cancel or freeze billions of dollars in spending as states brace for fallout from the economic shutdown resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

New Jersey homeowners, including seniors, will see smaller property-tax rebates. Tennessee public-school teachers expecting a 4% raise will get half that. Lower-income Virginians won't be able to attend community college tuition-free to study for careers in high-demand fields, if state lawmakers approve the governor's bid to freeze $2.3 billion in new spending.

States' fortunes have changed at a dizzying speed. Just a few months ago, many governors rolled out lists of new proposals, buoyed by strong growth and robust revenue projections.

The recent moves represent the opening round of what could be far deeper budget cuts later, said Brian Sigritz, director of state fiscal studies at the National Association of State Budget Officers. "It's extremely challenging right now," he said.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, this month vetoed budget items projected to cost $445 million over three years, including a plan to hire 370 school guidance counselors and $50 million for climate change mitigation. Mr. Inslee felt the new spending no longer made economic sense, said David Schumacher, director of the state's Office of Financial Management.

"At a time when we may have to be cutting billions out of the next budget, saving $400 million gives you $400 million. And two, you haven't started something that you then have to cut," Mr. Schumacher said.

Congress passed a $2 trillion aid package that includes $150 billion for state and local governments, but the money can be used only for coronavirus-related expenses. Now, as talk turns more to reopening the economy, states are counting on Congress to approve more funds with greater flexibility.

"That's going to be a huge driver of whether we have bad budgets and significant cuts, or catastrophe," Mr. Schumacher said.

Cities are bracing for a budget crunch, too. More than 2,100 cities expect shortfalls, according to a survey by the National League of Cities and U.S. Conference of Mayors. Los Angeles predicts a $231 million decline in revenue this fiscal year and up to a $600 million drop next year.

"The cities are the ones that are on the front lines, the ones that are really fighting this issue," said Clarence Anthony, the league's executive director.

In February, Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee promised a 4% raise for teachers and proposed a $250 million mental health fund for schools. After the pandemic emerged, he submitted a revised budget that lawmakers approved. Besides halving the raise, it eliminated the mental health fund, while boosting the state's rainy day fund and increasing aid to cities.

The crisis "led us to completely shift gears," said Gillum Ferguson, a spokesman for Mr. Lee.

Beth Brown, a teacher and president of the Tennessee Education Association union, said she sees the need to cut spending but not the raises. She noted even a 4% boost would average out to just $28 a week because of how education is funded in the state.

"Teachers all across the country are going above and beyond right now," she said, "working really long hours to minimize the impact of closures on student learning."

In New Jersey, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy froze $1.058 billion in spending. The largest piece was $142 million for a program that gives property tax breaks to income-eligible homeowners, part of his continuing effort to provide property-tax relief. Rebates, often between $400 and about $540 a year, will be 50% smaller this fiscal year, state officials say.

"Something is better than nothing," said Laurel Lee, a 68-year-old retiree who said she had lately gotten about $365 a year. But she added, "People need that money. People are out of work, people are hurting."

In Virginia, Democrats passed numerous progressive bills this year after gaining control of the legislature last November. The downturn won't affect many of those measures, including new gun-control laws. But anything with a price tag is frozen for now.

"We don't really know how deep and long this is going to last," said Aubrey Layne, the state's finance secretary. "We hopefully will be able to put them back, if our revenues allow."

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam is seeking to delay an increase in the state's minimum wage, which the legislature approved in early March, from January 2021 to that May. The time will give businesses more time to recover, said Clark Mercer, his chief of staff.

Republican Del. Todd Gilbert, the House GOP leader, said the delay is too short. Workers and businesses are "going to be digging out of this financial hole well past May 1, 2021," he said.

Anna Scholl, executive director of advocacy group Progress Virginia, said the minimum wage should rise as planned, from $7.25 an hour to $9.50. She noted many front-line workers during the pandemic earn the minimum.

"Those workers, who are very clearly essential to our communities, are at the same time struggling to make ends meet for their families," she said.

