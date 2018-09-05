Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Farfetch : Limited Launches Initial Public Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 11:33pm CEST

LONDON, September 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Farfetch Limited ("Farfetch"), a leading technology platform for the global luxury fashion industry, announced today that it has commenced an initial public offering of 37,503,501 Class A ordinary shares, 30,056,495 of which are being offered by Farfetch and 7,447,006 of which are being offered by certain selling shareholders. The underwriters of the offering will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,625,525 Class A ordinary shares from Farfetch at the initial public offering price. The initial public offering price is currently estimated to be between $15.00 and $17.00 per share. Farfetch has applied to list its Class A ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FTCH."

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/732518/Farfetch_Logo.jpg )

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Allen & Company LLC and UBS Securities LLC are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint bookrunners for the proposed offering. Cowen and Company, LLC and BNP Paribas Securities Corp. are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from any of the following sources:

  • Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, via telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or
  • J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or via telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

SOURCE Farfetch


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:17aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : 1 injured in Dennis crash
AQ
12:16aBLACK HILLS : to Deliver Tax Reform Benefits to South Dakota Utility Customers
PU
12:16aPortola Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
12:15aIGM FINANCIAL INC. : Announces August 2018 Investment Fund Sales and Total Assets Under Management
AQ
12:14aArgentina confident about new deal with IMF, peso rises
RE
12:12aSPARK NEW ZEALAND : Foundation announces new Trustees, Chair
PU
12:11aVUZIX CORP : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Vuzix Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - VUZI
AC
12:09aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Drugmaker GSK to eliminate 650 U.S. jobs
RE
12:09aNUTRIEN : to present at the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Basic Materials Conference
PR
12:09aNUTRIEN : to present at the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Basic Materials Conference
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.