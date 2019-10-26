Log in
Fargo Force : Force Fall to Steel 3-1

10/26/2019 | 01:02am EDT

The Chicago steel made their way into Fargo tonight looking for their 6th win on the season.

With 16 minutes left in the 1st, the Steel are given a 10-minute game misconduct and a 2-minute penalty for checking from behind. At 9:29, the force go to the box for hooking. It was a back and forth first period, where shots were even 8 to 8.

The 2nd period was more of the same hockey until the steel start off the scoring on a deflected shot that just slips by Cole Brady. With a minute left in the 2nd, the Steel catch a rebound from Brady and tap one in to extend their lead.

In the 3rd period, Aaron Grounds goes top shelf to get the Force back into the game with a one-timer from Joseph Dunlap. With 1- minute left, the Force pulled their goalie and the Steel scored on the empty net. Steel take the game 3-1 in front of 3,041.

The Force will face the Steel again Saturday night, for Nordic Night. The team will be wearing specialty Vikings jerseys with custom breezer shells and socks. Pick up a raffle ticket for just $5 and one of the jersey/shell/socks sets could be yours!

Disclaimer

Fargo Force published this content on 25 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2019 05:01:01 UTC
