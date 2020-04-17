Farm Bureau Applauds $19 Billion in Coronavirus Aid for Farmers

The American Farm Bureau applauds the $19 billion economic aid package for America's farmers and ranchers announced by Secretary Perdue this evening. We understand the package includes $16 billion in much-needed direct payments to producers with another $3 billion to purchase meat, dairy products, fruits and vegetables.

The following statement may be attributed to American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall:

'We're grateful to President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue for working together to come to the aid of America's farmers and ranchers. The coronavirus pandemic forced the closing of restaurants, schools and college cafeterias, causing commodity prices to fall off a cliff and serious disruptions to food supply chains. This $16 billion in aid will help keep food on Americans' tables by providing a lifeline to farm families that were already hit by trade wars and severe weather.

'The plan to purchase $3 billion in meat, dairy products, fruits and vegetables will help to stabilize markets and keep farms afloat so they can go about the business of feeding America. Farmers and ranchers proudly accept the responsibility of feeding this nation and it's heartbreaking to be forced to dispose of milk and plow under crops of fresh food at a time when others are going hungry. We also appreciate the additional funding from other sources to help deliver food from farms to food banks.

'We look forward to additional details about how the aid will be distributed.'