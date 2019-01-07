Farm Credit Canada : FCC watching five top economic trends in 2019

'Canadian producers of both animal and plant-based protein stand to gain buyers both at home and abroad as markets around the world are embracing a wide variety of protein products,' Gervais says. 'This trend will continue in 2019 and beyond, as plant and animal proteins serve different segments of the global market.'

2018 was tough on those involved in protein production, even as consumption continues to grow.

'A lot happened last year to impact producers' bottom lines,' Gervais says. 'If there's a silver lining to the cloud of uncertainty that hung over the sector last year, it's that this coming year may be the start of something bigger and better.'

