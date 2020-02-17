Log in
Farmcrowdy : Acquires Meat Processor, Best Foods L&P Ltd

02/17/2020 | 05:54am EST

LAGOS, Nigeria, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmcrowdy today announced the acquisition of Best Foods (L&P) Limited to offer wider livestock production and processing solutions to the market. Farmcrowdy now owns majority stakes in Best Foods (L&P) which provides wholesome livestock and locally grown agricultural produce at affordable prices. It is one of the largest meat processors in Nigeria with the capacity to process 120 - 200 bulls daily. 

The Chairman, Best Foods L&P Limited, Mr. Emmanuel Ijewere and Founder and CEO of Farmcrowdy, Onyeka Akumah signing the acquisition deal at the Farmcrowdy office in Lagos, Nigeria. (PRNewsfoto/Farmcrowdy)

With this acquisition, Farmcrowdy will keep growing its meat value chain with improved livestock production and processing to meet international standards. Farmcrowdy will also become the preferred source of processed meat across Nigeria starting with Lagos. The company will serve over 50 meat markets across South-Western Nigeria, managing 100+ consumer endpoints.

According to Onyeka Akumah, Founder and CEO of Farmcrowdy, the AgTech platform is set to enter the meat retail market with the launch of Farmcrowdy Meat Hubs in Q2 2020 to provide access to quality meat via technology, produced and traded by Farmcrowdy.

"Best Foods offers an exciting opportunity for Farmcrowdy to enhance its service in livestock production, processing, and supply," explains Kenneth Obiajulu, Managing Director of Farmcrowdy. "The acquisition supports Farmcrowdy's strategy to lead the market and meet necessary requirements to increase our supply of 45 cattle daily for consumption."

Emmanuel Ijewere, Founder of Best Foods, said, "This deal with Farmcrowdy is a welcome development for us as it provides a major growth opportunity for both businesses. We are excited about the many possibilities." Ijewere will be joining Farmcrowdy as a member of the advisory board.

About Farmcrowdy

Farmcrowdy is Nigeria's first digital agriculture platform that connects small scale farmers with smart farming techniques, quality farm inputs, and access to superior markets to earn a decent profit margin compared to profit earned from trading within their locality.

About Best Foods

Best Foods is an agribusiness group with over 16 years of experience focused on livestock processing through Best Food Livestock and Poultry, farming through Best Food Fresh Farms, and marketing of agricultural produce through Naijapride, its wholesaler and Best Foods dairy and multi-concepts, the retailer. It was established to provide wholesome livestock and locally grown agricultural produce to consumers at affordable prices. Best Foods was also one of the early Nigerian partners with Shoprite, one of Africa's largest food retailing franchises, to Nigeria.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1091149/Farmcrowdy_Best_Foods_Acquisition_Signing.jpg  

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmcrowdy-acquires-meat-processor-best-foods-lp-ltd-301005849.html

SOURCE Farmcrowdy


© PRNewswire 2020
