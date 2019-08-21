Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Farmer's threat prompts U.S. Agriculture Department to pull staff from crop tour

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 10:06pm EDT
Flooded farm and farm equipment are seen in this aerial photo of the historic flooding conditions in portions of northeast Nebraska

CORALVILLE, Iowa/CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Wednesday it had pulled all staff from an annual crop tour after an employee was threatened, and three sources said the threat of violence was made during a phone call from an angry farmer.

U.S. farmers have complained this month that a government crop report did not reflect damage from historic flooding this spring. They are also frustrated about unsold crops due to the trade war with China, falling farm income and tighter credit conditions.

Lance Honig, crops chief at the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service, was among the USDA staffers who had to leave the privately-run Pro Farmer tour, three sources with knowledge of the situation said. Police will be present at stops for the rest of the trip, which ends on Thursday, they said.

A local police officer was present at an event in Coralville, Iowa, on Wednesday evening, a Reuters witness said.

"A USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service employee received a threat while on the Pro Farmer Crop Tour from someone not involved with the tour," Hubert Hamer, administrator of the statistics service, said in a statement. "As a precaution, we immediately pulled all our staff out of the event."

The Federal Protective Service, part of the Department of Homeland Security, is investigating, USDA said. It declined to elaborate on the nature of the threat.

Tour organizers said in a statement the threat was taken "very seriously."

"(We) have taken all steps possible to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the tour," said Andy Weber, Chief Executive Officer of Farm Journal, the parent company of Pro Farmer.

"It’s clearly a stressful time right now."

Honig had been scheduled to attend the meeting of around 600 people in Coralville and speak at the tour's final event in Rochester, Minnesota, on Thursday to answer questions about the government's crop forecast, according to tour organizers.

Instead, Honig appeared in a video interview on Wednesday to defend the USDA's work. He said that the agency’s forecast methodology included surveys of some 21,000 farmers, which "is what we hung our hats on."

FALLING FARM INCOMES

Farmers at stops throughout the eastern and western legs of the normally tranquil crop tour have expressed frustration with USDA - though less so with President Donald Trump, who they largely voted for and continue to support.

Corn future prices posted their biggest drop in three years after the USDA estimated a bigger-than-expected crop on Aug. 12, despite floods that slowed planting. USDA's reports have long been a key reference for global commodities markets.

Honig acknowledged that the season has been "horrific" for farmers, but emphasized that USDA's statistics service has no bias or political slant in its research. He did not mention the threat.

James McCune, a farmer from Mineral, Illinois, who was not on the tour, said he understood the anger.

"Any farmer who talked to the USDA guy who made the crop report would probably say something derogatory to him," McCune said. "I don't know anybody that agreed with that stuff."

Farmers have been suffering from low commodity prices for years, and Washington's trade war with Beijing has taken China, the top buyer of U.S. soybeans, out of the market. Floods and the trade war have contributed to falling farm incomes and tighter credit conditions as farmers struggle to repay loans.

The Trump administration has also been scrambling to stem rising anger over its decision this month to allow numerous oil refiners to mix less corn-based ethanol into their gasoline.

Nebraska City Police Captain Lonnie Neeman said security was requested at an event in Arbor Day Farm on Tuesday after an event at a previous stop in Grand Island, Nebraska, "got heated."

"Somebody called and said they were concerned there may be issues last night so we just walked through on occasion," Neeman said.

Farmers at the Grand Island event demanded details on the Pro Farmer tour's methodology, attendees told Reuters.

Still, most farmers, like Bill Baylis of Ohio who was on the eastern leg of the tour, condemned the threats.

"Yes, these are challenging times. But this, threatening harm like this? It is not acceptable," he said.

Richard W. Guse, a grain farmer from Waseca, Minnesota, who was also on the tour, worried about the potential damage to farmers' reputation.

"It’s a very emotional year, and this now reflects horribly on farmers," he said.

(Additional reporting by Karen Braun in Nebraska City and Humeyra Pamuk in Washington; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by David Gregorio, Paul Simao and Sonya Hepinstall)

By P.J. Huffstutter and Tom Polansek
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBOT ETHANOL FUTURE (EH) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 3.69% 1.35 End-of-day quote.3.09%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 362.5 End-of-day quote.-1.07%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.25% 60.34 Delayed Quote.7.76%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.61% 293 End-of-day quote.-4.31%
WTI -0.38% 55.77 Delayed Quote.20.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:48pCITY OF COOS BAY OR : Horizontal Directional Drilling Under the Bay
PU
10:13pU.S. judge confirms Citgo directors appointed by Venezuelan congress
RE
10:13pDollar holds gains after Fed minutes temper rate cut expectations
RE
10:12pSouth Korea's central bank warns of economic impact from Japan's export curbs
RE
10:06pFarmer's threat prompts U.S. Agriculture Department to pull staff from crop tour
RE
10:05pOfficials See Few Options if Slowdown Hits
DJ
10:03pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : More steps planned to ease investment hurdles, say officials
PU
09:58pBrazil's Senate Passes Deregulation Package
DJ
09:52pCITIGROUP, BNP CAUGHT UP IN U.S. CASE AGAINST HUAWEI CFO : documents
RE
09:24pOil prices rise after U.S. crude stocks draw
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1E-cigarette firms probed over health concerns by U.S. House panel
2Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback
3Canada's Pembina Pipeline makes storage play with $3.3 billion Kinder Morgan deal
4Farmer's threat prompts U.S. Agriculture Department to pull staff from crop tour
5CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : program discussed at Light and Life 2019 Confere..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group