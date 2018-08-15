Farmers' Anxiety Grows as Details on Federal Aid Remain Unclear

By Kristina Peterson and Heather Haddon

WASHINGTON -- Farmers fretting over a trade conflict sparked by President Trump's tariffs may soon get more details on the $12 billion worth of aid that the administration has pledged, as their concerns mount over potentially plunging incomes and market losses.

"We certainly are appreciative of it but...we don't know how it's going to be determined," Ryan Pederson, a North Dakota farmer who grows soybeans and canola, said of the proposed farm aid. "You can't do any planning off of that because you don't know what it's going to be."

An Agriculture Department representative this week told The Wall Street Journal that the agency expects to announce official guidelines for the programs by Aug. 24 and be ready to implement them by Sept. 4. Farmers would receive payments between September and the end of their harvest, and would be required to provide documentation of what they grew, the agency said.

But details on how much farmers will receive, and how it will be distributed, remain unclear.

In July, the White House said it planned to direct the emergency funds to farmers to compensate for losses they face, as other countries retaliate and impose tariffs on U.S. goods.

"This is a short-term solution to allow President Trump time to work on long-term trade deals to benefit agriculture and the entire U.S. economy, " Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said when the aid was announced. "USDA will not stand by while our hardworking agricultural producers bear the brunt of unfriendly tariffs enacted by foreign nations."

But farmers and trade groups said they are still waiting for important details, while anxiety mounts over how the trade fight could dent farmers' profits and their ability to keep selling to other countries, particularly China, which has imposed a 25% tariff on U.S. soybeans.

In July, the USDA announced it planned to disburse the aid in three ways. The largest pool would be direct payments to certain commodity producers, with other funds set aside to buy surplus goods for food banks and enhance trade programs to develop overseas markets.

"Twelve billion spread around a whole lot of states may not keep us whole here," Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D., N.D.) told a group of her rural constituents in the city of Rugby last week.

The uncertainty has made it difficult for analysts to project farm incomes for the year and how the economic picture will play out.

Drops in commodity prices tied to the continuing trade tensions are on track to depress farm incomes -- the 2018 soybean crop has lost more than $5 billion in expected value since June, according to the American Soybean Association -- and producers are assessing how long they can go before laying off workers. Some fear losing overseas markets for good.

"We are going to look at other crops to grow. We need to make a profit," said Lynn Rohrscheib, a farmer and at-large director of the Illinois Soybean Association, who estimated she had lost $600,000 in income because of depressed prices. "How can we afford to get by this way?"

Congressional aides and other trade groups said they expected to get more guidance closer to Labor Day, Sept. 3. Some farmers are concerned that states with earlier harvests might receive payments earlier, at the expense of those with later harvests, such as North Dakota. Congressional aides and industry experts expect about $7 billion to $8 billion to be paid out directly to farmers.

Agriculture industry groups have been meeting with USDA officials to try to shape the programs, particularly the direct-payments system, given the wide range in how it could be structured.

"What works for soybeans may not work for dairy," said Tom Vilsack, former agriculture secretary during the Obama administration, who now heads the U.S. Dairy Export Council trade organization. "Somebody isn't going to be happy."

Industry leaders are also concerned that the direct payment program offers a one shot of assistance, but isn't slated to continue in the future. It also can't rebuild market relationships cultivated over decades, if the tariffs remain and U.S. businesses lose overseas customers to cheaper exporting nations, critics say.

"This is not about us -- we are just the collateral damage," said Nancy Johnson, executive director of the North Dakota Soybean Growers Association. For farmers who have spent decades investing in international relationships, "it feels very disheartening to have all of that work -- time, effort and money -- blown up on what feels like a whim," she said.

Farming groups said they did see potential benefits from the planned commodity purchasing program and trade promotion efforts, particularly if they were long-term efforts run with industry input.

"There's an upside opportunity here if we could figure this logistics issue out," Mr. Vilsack said of the other programs.

--Jesse Newman contributed to this article.

