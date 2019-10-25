Log in
Farmers Bankshares : 10/25/19 Debit Card Fraud

On October 25, 2019, we were made aware of a number of fraudulent attempts that may have impacted some of our debit card holders. We are currently conducting an investigation to determine the source of fraudulent activity and have taken steps to prevent further fraudulent transactions. Our actions include blocking debit cards and notifying customers that have been impacted.

We will have staff available at our Smithfield location at 1119 South Church Street tomorrow between the hours of 9:00AM and 12:00PM to issue replacement cards as necessary. Security remains a top priority and we are continuing to research the source of this breach. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. Please call 757-242-6111 if you believe your card may have been compromised.

Disclaimer

Farmers Bankshares Inc. published this content on 25 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2019 01:31:09 UTC
