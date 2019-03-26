Log in
Farmers Bankshares, Inc. : Reports First Quarter Dividend

03/26/2019 | 10:28am EDT

WINDSOR, Va., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTC-PINK: FBVA), the Windsor-based holding company for Farmers Bank, announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share to holders of common stock of the company.  On an annualized basis the $0.11 per share dividend is unchanged from the dividend declared in December 2018 and a 10% increase over the annualized dividend declared in March 2018 of $0.10 per share. 

Farmers Bank Logo (PRNewsfoto/Farmers Bankshares, Inc.)

The record date for stockholders entitled to payment of the dividend will be the close of normal trading on April 2, 2019, with payment to occur by April 15, 2019. 

The common stock of Farmers Bankshares, Inc. trades as an Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board stock under the symbol FBVA.  Any stockbroker can assist with purchase of the company's stock, as well as with sales of holdings.

Farmers Bank, founded in 1919, is headquartered in Windsor, Virginia, and is a community bank which operates seven branches and services areas throughout Tidewater, Virginia.  Additional information is available at the company's website, www.farmersbankva.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmers-bankshares-inc-reports-first-quarter-dividend-300818633.html

SOURCE Farmers Bankshares, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
