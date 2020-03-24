Log in
Farmers Bankshares, Inc. : Reports First Quarter Dividend

03/24/2020 | 03:55pm EDT

WINDSOR, Va., March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTC-PINK: FBVA), the Windsor-based holding company for Farmers Bank, announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share to holders of common stock of the company.  On an annualized basis the $0.12 per share dividend is unchanged from the dividend declared in December 2019 and a 9% increase over the annualized dividend declared in March 2019 of $0.11 per share. 

The record date for stockholders entitled to payment of the dividend will be the close of normal trading on April 1, 2020, with payment to occur by April 15, 2020. 

The common stock of Farmers Bankshares, Inc. trades as an Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board stock under the symbol FBVA.  Any stockbroker can assist with purchase of the company's stock, as well as with sales of holdings.

Farmers Bank, founded in 1919, is headquartered in Windsor, Virginia, and is a community bank which operates seven branches and services areas throughout Tidewater, Virginia.  Additional information is available at the company's website, www.farmersbankva.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmers-bankshares-inc-reports-first-quarter-dividend-301029244.html

SOURCE Farmers Bankshares, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
