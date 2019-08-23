Farmers Brace for Diminished Harvest

By Kirk Maltais

Corn and soybean production will fall sharply this year as a result of harsh weather, a closely watched trade publication said, adding to worsening financial pressure that is heightening tensions across the Farm Belt.

U.S. farmers will harvest 13.4 billion bushels of corn and 3.5 billion bushels of soybeans this year the publication, Pro Farmer said on Friday at the end of its annual tour to assess crop conditions across seven Midwestern states.

That would be down sharply from Pro Farmer's earlier estimate of 14.5 billion bushels of corn and 4.7 billion bushels of soybeans.

Pro Farmer's estimates for this year's crop were lower than those from the Agriculture Department, which has forecast a corn harvest of 13.9 billion bushels and a soybean haul of 3.7 billion bushels.

This year's tour came at a time of high anxiety in the Farm Belt, where growers are losing sales to big customers in China while they also struggle to grow crops after the wettest spring on record. China's officials said Friday that they would levy tariffs of up to 10% on the remaining $75 billion of goods they purchase from the U.S., including agricultural products. That was a response to the latest tariffs the Trump administration said it would impose on goods from China this month, a sharp escalation in the trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

Those pressures fueled some hostility on this year's trip. The Agriculture Department said it pulled all seven of its employees off the tour on Tuesday after one received a threat. It couldn't be determined who the threat was from. The department said they are investigating. There was a large police present at the tour's closing dinner on Thursday in Rochester, Minn., because of the threat, Pro Farmer said.

"There's a lot of tension out there -- there's a lot of angst," said Brian Grete, an editor with Pro Farmer.

Some fields surveyed this week were full of tall corn and heavy soybean pods. But far more fields than usual were full of underdeveloped plants after the record-wet weather forced many farmers to wait until long past the optimal dates to plant their crops.

"The biggest shock to me was the immaturity of the soybean crop," said Mark Bernard, head of Agro-Economics Inc., a crop consultancy based in New Richland, Minn.

"The pod count is just atrocious," said Pete Meyer, head of grains and oilseed analytics for S&P Global Platts.

The poor crops and trade tensions are fanning frustration among some in the agricultural industry toward the Trump administration. Chip Flory, host of a syndicated radio show on agriculture, criticized a recent decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to exempt 31 small refineries from mixing ethanol into gasoline and diesel fuel, another blow to demand for corn, a main ingredient in the biofuel.

"It's unbelievably frustrating that we can't get support from the White House," Mr. Flory said at Thursday's event.

The White House didn't respond to a request for comment.

Other participants on this year's crop tour said support for President Trump remains strong, for now.

"I think the majority of farmers, especially those that voted for him in 2016, are giving him some leeway," said Jim Wiesemeyer, Washington policy analyst for Pro Farmer. "But the clock is ticking."

Write to Kirk Maltais at Kirk.Maltais@wsj.com