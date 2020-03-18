Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Farmers Brace for Fallout From Visa Suspensions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 12:09pm EDT

By Jesse Newman

U.S. farmers are bracing for disruptions to their labor supply after the Trump administration said it would stop processing most visas for U.S. entry in offices across Mexico as the coronavirus spreads.

Labor-strapped American farms have increasingly relied on immigrant workers brought to the U.S. from Mexico on seasonal guest-worker visas to put food on grocery store shelves. The move to halt visa processing comes as demand for food has soared and consumers race to stock their kitchens ahead of long stretches at home.

"This could have a major impact on agriculture and on our ability to supply food," said American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall. Mr. Duvall said the agricultural industry could lose up to $10 billion in sales this year without full access to immigrant labor, though he says returning workers that don't require an in-person interview will be permitted to enter the country.

Kent Shoemaker, chief executive of Lipman Family Farms, which grows or processes vegetables on 30 locations across North America, relies on some 5,000 immigrant workers each year. It's unclear now whether a group of workers he was expecting from Mexico in a few days' time will arrive. "I'm deeply concerned," said Mr. Shoemaker.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the agency is working to ensure minimal disruption to farmworkers' visa applications.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Commodities"
12:09pFarmers Brace for Fallout From Visa Suspensions
DJ
11:16aMILK : Panic buying forces British supermarkets to ration pasta, milk
RE
10:30aUNITED STATES : Crude Oil Inventories lower than estimates at 2.0M
10:15aExisting Home Sales Seen Up -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
06:08aSouth Korea's KOCOPIA buys about 60,000 tonnes corn
RE
03:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
02:27aGoldman Sachs cuts second-quarter Brent crude oil forecast to $20/bbl
RE
03/17Gold rises on Fed measures to combat virus impact
RE
03/17Brent crude sinks below $30 a barrel as recession fears weigh
RE
03/17LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re Doesn't Expect Significant Impact F..
2Oil plunge sets off search for storage tanks on land and sea
3PEUGEOT : French finance minister to meet PSA, Renault over aid
4FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : FUJIFILM : shares jump 15% on China coronavirus drug trial boost
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : TESLA PLANT CAN'T RUN NORMALLY IN CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN: California county

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group