Farmers Brace for Fallout From Visa Suspensions

By Jesse Newman



U.S. farmers are bracing for disruptions to their labor supply after the Trump administration said it would stop processing most visas for U.S. entry in offices across Mexico as the coronavirus spreads.

Labor-strapped American farms have increasingly relied on immigrant workers brought to the U.S. from Mexico on seasonal guest-worker visas to put food on grocery store shelves. The move to halt visa processing comes as demand for food has soared and consumers race to stock their kitchens ahead of long stretches at home.

"This could have a major impact on agriculture and on our ability to supply food," said American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall. Mr. Duvall said the agricultural industry could lose up to $10 billion in sales this year without full access to immigrant labor, though he says returning workers that don't require an in-person interview will be permitted to enter the country.

Kent Shoemaker, chief executive of Lipman Family Farms, which grows or processes vegetables on 30 locations across North America, relies on some 5,000 immigrant workers each year. It's unclear now whether a group of workers he was expecting from Mexico in a few days' time will arrive. "I'm deeply concerned," said Mr. Shoemaker.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the agency is working to ensure minimal disruption to farmworkers' visa applications.