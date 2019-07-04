Log in
Farmers Built a Soybean Export Empire Around -2-

07/04/2019 | 01:26pm EDT

He said Brazil's ambassador to China told the group his country was working to become China's most reliable supplier.

According to Mr. Sutter, the CEO of the Soybean Export Council, Chinese companies are working to develop soybean production in Russia, where soybeans haven't yet become a major crop.

American farmers have few easy options if Chinese demand for U.S. soybeans remains depressed. Robust world grain supplies suggest there is little need for additional U.S. corn or wheat production. Switching to a new crop would require huge investments in equipment and infrastructure, to say nothing of finding viable markets.

"Farmers don't have the ability to pivot or turn on a dime and say, 'I'll just grow broccoli this year,' " said Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy Transport Coalition, a trade group.

For that reason, the U.S. soybean industry is also working intensely to woo buyers in other international markets. The largest single-country export customer after China is Mexico. Industry leaders hosted 80 visitors from more than 10 countries in June, taking them on a tour from the upper Midwest to the Pacific Northwest to survey U.S. infrastructure for shipping soybeans. Additional delegations will make the trip this month.

Last year, as part of a project aimed at making up for lost sales to China, the Soybean Export Council joined a regional trade exchange in Spain, where they worked to connect U.S. shippers with buyers from the European Union, Middle East and North Africa. Industry leaders met with members of Nigeria's poultry sector in February and held events in Asia to market American crops to buyers in countries ranging from Pakistan to Myanmar.

Restoring trade with China remains a critical goal for the export council. "We need to be looking for a way to get out of the mess we're in" with China, said Mr. Adams, the former American Soybean Association president. In the trade fight, in his view, "We're going to have to blink."

--Joshua Zumbrun contributed to this article.

Write to Jesse Newman at jesse.newman@wsj.com

