Farmers Insurance :® Announces Promotions to Fill Two Senior Positions in its Personal Lines Group

02/06/2020 | 07:31am EST

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Insurance®, one of the nation's largest insurer groups providing customers a wide variety of home, life, specialty, commercial and auto insurance products and services across the United States, announced today the promotion of Eric Kappler to Chief Product Officer for Farmers®, reporting to Keith Daly, President of Personal Lines. Bronwyn Koopman, who previously served as Head of Central Zone for Personal Lines will now step into Kappler's former role as President of Bristol West, a proud member of the Farmers Insurance Group of Companies. 

Eric Kappler promoted to Chief Product Officer for Farmers Insurance.

"Eric drove a number of highly successful initiatives at Bristol West, leading to greater innovation, profitability and operational excellence – I'm excited to bring his strategic talents to help drive the Farmers organization," said Daly. "As we looked to fill Eric's position, we recognized Bronwyn was ideally positioned to leverage her rich and in-depth knowledge and leadership experience at Farmers to help keep the strong momentum going at Bristol West."

Kappler has held a number of senior product roles at both Bristol West and Farmers Personal Lines since joining the organization in 2003. As President of Bristol West, he was responsible for leading a team of hundreds of employees, increasing profitability of nonstandard auto business, delivering a better customer experience, implementing easy-to-use consumer features like text alerts and the expansion of Bristol West into the commercial auto space.

"I'm thrilled and honored to have this opportunity to lead the Farmers product team," said Kappler. "I look forward to working with my colleagues to develop the competitive product strategies that will help maintain Farmers position at the forefront of the industry and continue to provide our customers with a high level of customer service."

Koopman joined Farmers in 2017 as the Head of the Office of the President of Personal Lines, where she was responsible for a number of strategic initiatives before moving to the Personal Lines product team. She worked in the insurance industry for more than 20 years, including a variety of executive leadership roles and various product management positions, prior to joining Farmers in 2017.

"This is an exciting time of growth for Bristol West," Koopman said, "I'm eager to continue this success by developing innovative products and services that respond to the complex needs of our customers."

Kappler and Koopman will both be based in Independence, Ohio, which is a critical hub for product and research and development initiatives for Farmers and Bristol West.

Visit Farmers.com for more information.

About Farmers Insurance
"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services and products. Farmers Insurance is proud to serve more than 5 million households with over 15 million individual policies nationally, through the efforts of more than 45,000 exclusive and independent agents and approximately 19,000 employees. Farmers Insurance Exchange®, the largest of the three primary insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. companies on the 2019 Fortune 500 list.

For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, Twitter and Instagram, @WeAreFarmers, or Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

Contact:

External Communications


Farmers Insurance


818-965-0007


reporterhotline@farmersinsurance.com

 

Bronwyn Koopman promoted to President of Bristol West

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmers-insurance-announces-promotions-to-fill-two-senior-positions-in-its-personal-lines-group-300999907.html

SOURCE Farmers Insurance


© PRNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
