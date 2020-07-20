Log in
Farmers Insurance :® Launches Range of Customizable Policies in Kentucky

07/20/2020 | 01:08pm EDT

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Insurance®, one of the nation's leading multiline insurer groups, today announced the availability of customizable auto, home, condo, and renters policies in Kentucky. Consumers throughout the state will now be able to obtain quotes for Farmers® auto and homeowners insurance in as little as two minutes, and receive quotes for policies seamlessly online at Farmers.com.

"Bringing our digital-first offering to Kentucky marks another milestone in our strategic eastern expansion," said Keith Daly, president of personal lines for Farmers Insurance. "Beyond growing our presence in eastern states, we are keenly focused on helping customers have the ability to access competitively priced options, and tailor their coverages to meet their unique needs in just a few clicks, with the peace of mind that policies are backed by Farmers 92 years of experience and industry-leading customer service."

Kentucky is the ninth state where Farmers has expanded access to its branded products since 2011 and the second, following South Carolina earlier this year, where the insurer has introduced a digital-first experience. Farmers has grown its customer base in its expansion states of Florida, Connecticut, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and South Carolina by more than one million new policies.

Kentucky residents will be able to modify and choose policies online to get the coverage they may need, or by calling 888-767-4030 to speak to a licensed Farmers representative. There are also a number of discounts for bundling home and auto policies, in addition to discounts for customers utilizing home protection services and devices like home security, and an auto policy discount of up to 15 percent for drivers who use the Signal® safe-driving App.

All Farmers policies in Kentucky will come standard with automatic payments, along with a superior customer service experience available via online chat, the Farmers Mobile App or by phone.

For more information or to get a quote, visit Farmers.com.

About Farmers Insurance
"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services products. Farmers Insurance is proud to serve more than 5 million households with over 15 million individual policies nationally, through the efforts of more than 45,000 exclusive and independent agents and approximately 19,000 employees. Farmers Insurance Exchange®, the largest of the three primary insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. companies on the 2020 Fortune 500 list.

For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, Twitter and Instagram, @WeAreFarmers, or Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

Contact:
External Communications
Farmers Insurance
818-965-0007
reporterhotline@farmersinsurance.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmers-insurance-launches-range-of-customizable-policies-in-kentucky-301096293.html

SOURCE Farmers Insurance


© PRNewswire 2020
